See Every Look to Light Up the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

While the red carpet at Cannes provided us with endless elegance, we're ready for the stars to bring on the edge.

Just in time, celebs are making their way to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday evening. Lucky for you, we're hitting rewind on all the flashy minidresses, sky-high shoes, and insane cutouts from last year while we wait for the 2017 red carpet. Just read on to soak up all the sexiest looks.