Keep Your Eyes Peeled: These Are the New Models You're About to See Everywhere

Last year was the year the supermodel made a comeback. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are now on a first-name basis with the majority of the world, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a fashion show or major campaign these ladies aren't cast in. But while the fierce duo definitely reign supreme, there are lesser-known models waiting for their time to shine (and no, we aren't talking Bella Hadid or Hailey Baldwin). Just like those It girls, they, too, have the look, the covetable wardrobe, and even the impressive résumé. Now all they need is your support. Look through for some fresh faces you'll want to follow this Fashion Week, and learn their names before they rise to the top.