 Skip Nav
Street Style
Reminisce Over Last Season's Best Street Style Moments From NYFW
Street Style
Meet the 22 Best Dressed Women at Fashion Month
Street Style
Meet the New Street Style Stars of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Keep Your Eyes Peeled: These Are the New Models You're About to See Everywhere

Last year was the year the supermodel made a comeback. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are now on a first-name basis with the majority of the world, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a fashion show or major campaign these ladies aren't cast in. But while the fierce duo definitely reign supreme, there are lesser-known models waiting for their time to shine (and no, we aren't talking Bella Hadid or Hailey Baldwin). Just like those It girls, they, too, have the look, the covetable wardrobe, and even the impressive résumé. Now all they need is your support. Look through for some fresh faces you'll want to follow this Fashion Week, and learn their names before they rise to the top.

Related
Get to Know Sistine Stallone, Sylvester's Model Daughter and 1 of This Year's Miss Golden Globes

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsRunwayModelsFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Street Style
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Bloggers to Follow on Snapchat
Street Style
Follow Your Favorite Bloggers Through Fashion Week, 1 Snapchat at a Time
by Samantha Sutton
Celebrities With Anna Wintour at Fashion Week Pictures
Anna Wintour
by Brittney Stephens
Fashion Snapchats to Follow
Fashion Week
76 People Every Fashion Girl Should Be Following on Snapchat
by Samantha Sutton
Best Places to Take Fashion Pictures in New York
Street Style
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds