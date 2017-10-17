 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Style Tips
How to Wear the Most Playful Fall Boot Trend and Still Look Sophisticated
Halloween
These 9 TV Characters Will Make For the Most Stylish Costume of Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Model Has Shared Over 70 Sexual Harassment Stories, and They're Beyond Infuriating

As more and more celebrities continue to speak out against Harvey Weinstein and the disturbing allegations against him, many models are now following suit by revealing their experiences with harassment within the fashion industry. Model Cameron Russell used social media to anonymously share a fellow model and friend's story about an unsettling encounter with a photographer at the age of 15. In the caption of her Instagram post, Cameron explained how other models "need a way to begin breaking the silence while remaining protected." She continued, "We are not talking about one, five, or even 20 men. We are talking about a culture of exploitation and it must stop."

To encourage other men and women to come forward with their own accounts of harassment, Cameron told her followers to either direct message their stories to her privately or use the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse to share them publicly. Since that initial post, the movement quickly blossomed, and Cameron has reposted more than 70 stories, all of which are equally gut-wrenching, repulsive, and just plain infuriating. Ahead is just a sampling of anonymous stories from real models who have bravely stepped up to get real about the workplace harassment they've dealt with in the past.

Related
Felicity Huffman Admits Harvey Weinstein Forced Her to Wear Marchesa Back in 2005
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsFashion NewsHashtagsInstagramCameron RussellHarvey WeinsteinModels
Celebrity News
Celebrities Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual-Assault Allegations
by Kelsie Gibson
Movie Night With Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Is Harvey Weinstein?
Harvey Weinstein
What You Need to Know About Harvey Weinstein and the Disturbing Allegations Against Him
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Fans Copy Outfits on Instagram
Kate Middleton
by Sarah Wasilak
Women Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment
Rape
21 of Harvey Weinstein's Accusers and Their Stories
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds