This Model Has Shared Over 70 Sexual Harassment Stories, and They're Beyond Infuriating

As more and more celebrities continue to speak out against Harvey Weinstein and the disturbing allegations against him, many models are now following suit by revealing their experiences with harassment within the fashion industry. Model Cameron Russell used social media to anonymously share a fellow model and friend's story about an unsettling encounter with a photographer at the age of 15. In the caption of her Instagram post, Cameron explained how other models "need a way to begin breaking the silence while remaining protected." She continued, "We are not talking about one, five, or even 20 men. We are talking about a culture of exploitation and it must stop."

To encourage other men and women to come forward with their own accounts of harassment, Cameron told her followers to either direct message their stories to her privately or use the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse to share them publicly. Since that initial post, the movement quickly blossomed, and Cameron has reposted more than 70 stories, all of which are equally gut-wrenching, repulsive, and just plain infuriating. Ahead is just a sampling of anonymous stories from real models who have bravely stepped up to get real about the workplace harassment they've dealt with in the past.