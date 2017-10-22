 Skip Nav
You Won't Believe These 13 Chic Long-Sleeved Dresses Are All Under $50

This season, don't get stuck wearing the same old trousers and sweaters. Instead, treat yourself to some trendy new picks. Dresses are the perfect Fall wardrobe staple because the stylish pieces match with everything from mules and sneakers to tights and over-the-knee boots. They make for great layering items that you can mix and match with coats, leather jackets, blazers, and jeans. In case you need more convincing, we made it easy and did the shopping for you. Check out our favorites — they're all under $50.

A New Day Smocked Dress
& Other Stories Sequin Dress
H&M Jersey Dress
QED London Oversized Sweater Dress
Mossimo Ribbed Sweater Dress
H&M Velour Dress
Love 21 Floral Tiered Flounce Dress
Celia Dress
Boohoo Mia Long-Sleeve Midi Dress
H&M Knit Wool-Blend Dress
Forever 21 Pinstripe Dress
Express Trapeze Dress
Urban Outfitters Goldmine Velvet Surplice Romper
