If You Love Sparkles, Prepare to Spend Every Last Dime on This Holiday Jewelry — All Under $50!

The holiday season is the sparkly season, and we plan to fully take advantage of that. Whether you're headed to a party or the office, adding a piece of jewelry to your look will make it feel special. That's why we rounded up our favorite glitzy options for the coming months. We discovered some beautiful necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and more. The cherry on top is that all of these items are under $50, so splurging is unnecessary. Take a look at our top picks and treat yourself to something shiny. These pieces would make great gifts as well!

Kate Spade
Women's Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
$32
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
H&M
Necklace with Pendants
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Necklaces
ModCloth Earrings
The Feeling's Fancy Earrings
$14.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Earrings
ModCloth Harmonious Harvest Statement Necklace
$25
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Charming charlie
Gem Stone Link Bracelet
$14
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Bracelets
H&M
Earrings
$7.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Earrings
J.Crew Factory
Dark Peony
$59.50 $24.50
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Necklaces
H&M
Large Earrings
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Earrings
Anthropologie
Serene Sapphire Ring Set
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Rings
ModCloth Necklaces
ModCloth The Flowers that Be Statement Necklace
$24.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Necklaces
Free People
Baroque Statement Earrings
$38
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Earrings
Asos
Limited Edition Jewel Friendship Bracelet
$15.50 $6
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bracelets
ModCloth Ritz and Glitz Earrings
$15
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Factory
Gold
$32.50 $13
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Bracelets
J.Crew
Disc statement earrings
$58 $18.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings
Forever 21
Floral Statement Necklace
$9.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces
H&M
Shell-shaped Earrings
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Earrings
J.Crew Factory
Crystal
$49.50 $19.50
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Necklaces
Anna Sui
Guipure Lace And Grosgrain Choker - Black
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Anna Sui Necklaces
Free People
Full Bloom Fan Earring
$28
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Earrings
H&M
Tasseled Earrings
$14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Earrings
Kate Spade
Women's Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom
$32
H&M
Necklace with Pendants
from H&M
$24.99
ModCloth
The Feeling's Fancy Earrings
from ModCloth
$14.99
ModCloth Harmonious Harvest Statement Necklace
from modcloth.com
$25
Charming charlie
Gem Stone Link Bracelet
from Charming charlie
$14
H&M
Earrings
from H&M
$7.99
J.Crew Factory
Dark Peony
from J.Crew Factory
$59.50$24.50
H&M
Large Earrings
from H&M
$17.99
Anthropologie
Serene Sapphire Ring Set
from Anthropologie
$48
ModCloth
ModCloth The Flowers that Be Statement Necklace
from ModCloth
$24.99
Free People
Baroque Statement Earrings
from Free People
$38
Asos
Limited Edition Jewel Friendship Bracelet
from Asos
$15.50$6
ModCloth Ritz and Glitz Earrings
from modcloth.com
$15
J.Crew Factory
Gold
from J.Crew Factory
$32.50$13
J.Crew
Disc statement earrings
from J.Crew
$58$18.99
Forever 21
Floral Statement Necklace
from Forever 21
$9.90
H&M
Shell-shaped Earrings
from H&M
$12.99
J.Crew Factory
Crystal
from J.Crew Factory
$49.50$19.50
Anna Sui
Guipure Lace And Grosgrain Choker - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$45
Free People
Full Bloom Fan Earring
from Free People
$28
H&M
Tasseled Earrings
from H&M
$14.99
Charming charlie Bracelets SHOP MORE
Charming charlie
Druzy Multi Wrap Suede Bracelet
from Charming charlie
$14
Charming charlie
Chain Enamel Bracelet Set
from Charming charlie
$14
Charming charlie
Eliana Pavé Disc Bracelet
from Charming charlie
$10
Charming charlie
Delicate Gem Cuff Bracelet
from Charming charlie
$8$6
Charming charlie
Fiona Bead Bracelet Set
from Charming charlie
$16$12
Anthropologie
Mermaid Ring Set
from Anthropologie
$54
Anthropologie
Opal Lustre Ring Set
from Anthropologie
$48$29.95
Anthropologie
Brass Medallion Towel Ring
from Anthropologie
$38
Anthropologie
Mix & Match Ring Set
from Anthropologie
$58
Elizabeth Cole
Alfani Cocktail Ring
from Anthropologie
$148
H&M
Earrings with Tassels
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Pompom Earrings
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Earrings
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Heart-shaped Earrings
from H&M
$5.99
H&M
Rhinestone Earrings
from H&M
$7.99$4.99
