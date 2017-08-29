 Skip Nav
Oh Yes, We Found 13 Over-the-Knee Boots Under $100

Over-the-knee boots are one of the hottest shoe trends of Fall, but they can cost you a pretty penny. We don't want you to have to spend all your money in one place — and on one item — so we rounded up our favorite pairs for under $100. Whether you want black suede boots that are soft to the touch, or brown casual ones that you can wear in a professional setting, we've got excellent options and then some. You'll be shocked by how wearable these statement-making shoes truly are. No more waiting — shop till you drop.

DV Cayla Over-the-Knee Boots
Sole Society Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
ASOS Kendra Point Over-the-Knee Boots
Steve Madden Gorgeous Over-the-Knee Boots
Urban Outfitters Samantha Thigh-High Boot
London Rebel Over-the-Knee Boots
Rebecca Minkoff Lauren Over-the-Knee Stretch Boots
Forever 21 Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Boots
Steve Madden Gorgeo Velvet Over-the-Knee Boots
Public Desire Black Over-the-Knee Boots
Truffle Collection Elastic Flat Over-Knee Boots
Charles by Charles David Over-the-Knee Boots
Steve Madden Velvet Over-the-Knee Boots
