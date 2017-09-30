You're Not Gonna Believe It When We Tell You These Sock Boots Are Under $100

You don't have to look very far to see this season's biggest footwear trend in action. The sock boot has officially taken over the streets, and our closets want in. Though some of the most popular styles boast heavy price tags (looking at you, Balenciaga), there are plenty of more affordable options. If you're officially interested in trying out the soft and comfortable shoe this Fall, we went ahead and did the hard work for you. We found 17 stylish options that all come in at under $100. The hard part will be deciding which pair to get now.



