17 Fun and Flirty One-Piece Swimsuits — All Under $50 June 5, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams There's no mistaking it: the one-piece swimsuit is getting tons of attention this season. And for good reason. There are many stylish options out there, and even more with small price tags. We pulled the best picks so you don't have to go digging around the internet for the perfect purchase. Take a look at these finds under $50 and score yourself a Summer treat. With these kind of prices, you might even want to buy two. ASOS Tall Clean Cross Back Mono Stripe Swimsuit This striped swimsuit ($35) was created with sustainable fabric made with recycled yarn. It's specifically designed with longer measurements, so it's great for taller women. We love how the stripes are strategically placed in two different directions — it will highlight your features well. We would wear this swimsuit with a bright red cover-up. Asos One-Piece Swimwear ASOS Tall ASOS TALL Clean Cross Back Mono Stripe Swimsuit $35 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Petite Zoe Colour Block Cutout Detail Swimsuit This black-and-white swimsuit ($40) gives us Bond girl vibes. The high-cut neck will protect your chest from sun damage, making it great for those long days on the beach. Not sure how to wear it? Pair this one-piece with oversize sunglasses and you'll instantly look glamorous. Boohoo Petite Zoe Colour Block Cut Out Detail Swimsuit $40 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Petite Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit This coral one-piece ($50) is made with soft nylon that glides right on. The scoop-front and high-waisted cut make this one-piece fit comfortably, so it's great for adventures. This suit also comes in navy blue and black in case you're looking for a darker shade. We love the little cutouts on the torso — so fun. aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $49.95 $34.96 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Forever 21 Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit We love the polished silver grommets on this lace-up swimsuit ($28). If white is too neutral for you, this suit also comes in neon yellow. The tie straps are great because you can get the perfect fit. If you want to accessorize, consider wearing a floppy hat. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit $27.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Argentina Ombre Pom Pom Swimsuit If you're going to a pool party, you obviously need this black swimsuit ($35). The multicolored pom-poms add some dimension and color to this piece. Rock this look with mirrored sunglasses and bright sandals. Don't forget the cocktail in hand! Boohoo Argentina Ombre Pom Pom Swimsuit $35 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear LA Hearts Ribbed Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit The special part of this yellow swimsuit ($46) is the strappy back. Make the laces in the front as tight or as loose as you want, depending on your desired cleavage. Headed to the beach? Wear this with cutoff shorts and a dad hat. La Hearts Ribbed Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit $45.95 from PacSun Buy Now See more La Hearts One-Piece Swimwear Vanilla Beach Cutout Halter One-Piece Swimsuit We love the little twist detail at the bust of this black swimsuit ($40). It's great to have a basic one-piece like this because it works for any occasion. Wear it to the lake or dress it up for a day at the country club by wearing it under a maxi skirt. The ties at the neck and back will make it fit you just right. Vanilla Beach Women's Cut Out Halter One Piece Swimsuit - Onyx $39.99 from Target Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach One-Piece Swimwear Pink Plunge One-Piece This one-piece ($50) is worthy of a tropical getaway. It also has removable pads — that means it works well for a variety of chest sizes. The black back is a nice contrast to the pastels on the front, too. If you want something that will blend in with your Summer wardrobe, this suit is it. Victoria's Secret One-Piece Swimwear PINK Plunge One-Piece $49.95 from Victoria's Secret Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret One-Piece Swimwear Forever 21 Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit If you want an option with a plunging neckline, consider this berry-colored swimsuit ($23). The strap detail in the back adds some interest and keeps the top up. Wear this with a gold body chain and you've achieved ultimate fashion status. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit $22.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear Vanilla Beach Sport Floral High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Luckily, this patterned one-piece ($40) has a zipper in the back so it's easy to get in and out of. The bottom has cheeky coverage, which gives it a flirty vibe. This piece easily doubles as a bodysuit, so wear it with a black skirt for a night out. When you look at this palm-leaf print, you'll want to book an island getaway soon. Target One-Piece Swimwear Vanilla Beach Sport Women's Floral High Neck Zipper Back One Piece Swimsuit - Tropical Green $39.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target One-Piece Swimwear Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit This hot-pink swimsuit ($45) features a superlow scoop in the back. If you want something risqué, this is it. With low-cut arms, prepare to show off some major side boob. This one-piece also comes in red, blue, green, and yellow, so there are plenty of options to choose from. aerie Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit $44.95 $31.46 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear Old Navy Ruffled One-Shoulder Swimsuit Everyone has been getting in on the one-shoulder trend, and you can too with this black swimsuit ($40). The interior lining of this one-piece also has gripper tape attached to it so that the material won't move around. Score! The ruffle gives this choice a feminine touch. Old Navy Ruffled One-Shoulder Swimsuit for Women $39.94 from Old Navy Buy Now See more Old Navy One-Piece Swimwear Pink Lace-Up Front One-Piece This one-piece ($50) comes in a variety of colors and patterns. The flattering lace-up front will make this your go-to swimsuit for months to come, and the thick straps will give you support without digging into your shoulders. If you've never rocked a one-piece before, this is a great one to start with. Victoria's Secret One-Piece Swimwear PINK Lace-Up Front One-Piece $49.95 from Victoria's Secret Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Mexico Frill Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit The sleeves on this cutout swimsuit ($40) are intentionally playful. Fashion girls who dare to stand out will love the neckline and cut of this one-piece. If you've been meaning to add a red swimsuit to your lineup, let this be it. It's truly unique. Boohoo Mexico Frill Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit $40 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear H&M Swimsuit With Lacing The rope detail on this swimsuit ($35) gives it a nautical look. If you're looking to wear it beyond the beach, it would look great underneath a seersucker skirt. The neutral color is nice to have, especially if you have colorful jewelry to wear. And if you want something with coverage, this is nice because it has low-cut legs. H&M Swimsuit with Lacing $34.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M One-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Rome Textured High-Leg Swimsuit This swimsuit ($36) is not your everyday suit. Look closer — the material is textured. This simple pink swimsuit proves how sexy a one-piece can be. Who wouldn't want to slip this on? Boohoo Rome Textured High Leg Swimsuit $36 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear ASOS Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit This sustainable swimsuit ($32) is an environmentally conscious purchase made from recovered fishing nets and other waste materials. The gathered waist will highlight your torso while the deep-V will complement your chest. You'll feel good about purchasing a swimsuit like this. It's the type of piece you can wear season after season. Asos Gathered Waist Band Swimsuit $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear