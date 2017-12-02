 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Outfit Is an Emotional Throwback to Jackie Kennedy's Infamous Pink Suit

Chrissy Teigen's 32nd birthday was not your typical dinner-and-drinks experience. The model threw a lavish Pan Am-themed bash and invited guests like Kim Kardashian and Shay Mitchell to the party. The decor was on point, but even more impressive were everyone's outfits.

As the birthday girl, Chrissy channeled the ultimate '60s style icon of all time: Jackie Kennedy Onassis. She wore a pink skirt suit that fastened together with black buttons and donned a chain-link belt around her waist. The outfit was reminiscent of Jackie O's infamous pink suit from the day of her husband's assassination. Chrissy topped off the ensemble with a pillbox hat and a pair of black netted heels.

At the party, she snapped a quick outfit photo with her stylist, Monica Rose, who we're guessing might have been Chrissy's sounding board for picking out a birthday look. Scroll on to see her skirt suit from every angle.

Chrissy Teigen Threw a Pan Am-Themed Party
Kim Kardashian Dressed Up For the Festivities
As Did Kris Jenner
And Shay Mitchell
Chrissy Channeled Jackie Kennedy in a Pink Skirt Suit
We Mean, Look!
John Legend Also Dressed Up For the Fun
And Chrissy Took a Snap of Their Shoes
Chrissy's Themed Birthday Party Was a Success
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
