 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Meghan Markle
11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Standing Up to Sexism Proves She's BEEN Royalty
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Public Debut as a Couple After 6 Months of Dating
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to come up with the cutest idea for a birthday party. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and cookbook author, who recently announced she's expecting baby number two with husband John Legend, rang in her 32nd birthday on Thursday night with a Pan Am-themed bash. The retro occasion was hosted at Air Hollywood's Pan Am Experience, and plenty of Chrissy's A-list friends were in attendance.

Close pal Kim Kardashian documented her night celebrating Chrissy's birthday on her Instagram story, snapping photos of everything from the flight attendants roaming the party to piles of Pan Am's signature blue luggage. Kim also brought along husband Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner. Although the latter two didn't seem to be dressed up, almost everyone else at the party went all-out with their chic '60s costumes. Kim wore a baby pink ensemble reminiscent of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, while Chrissy opted for a peplum suit in a darker shade.

See some of the photos from their night out at the faux terminal ahead!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Chrissy Teigen's High-Flying Pan Am Birthday Bash
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsChrissy TeigenCelebrity BirthdaysKim Kardashian
Jake Gyllenhaal
44 Pictures of Jake That Will Have You Saying "Gyllenhaal-alujah!"
by Brittney Stephens
Blake Lively Posts About Ryan Reynolds's Birthday
Celebrity Couples
Blake Lively Gets the Ultimate Revenge in a Hilarious Prank on Ryan Reynolds
by Ryan Roschke
Luna Stephens Best Pictures 2017
Celebrity Kids
11 Special Milestones Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Hit in 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Which Kardashians Are Pregnant? 2017
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place
by Johnni Macke
Celebrities Born in 1977
Celebrity Birthdays
31 Stars Who Made Us Feel Great About Turning 40 This Year
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds