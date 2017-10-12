Chrissy Teigen's Revolve Collection Is Reserved For the Baddest of Babes

Despite being an extremely busy model and mom, Chrissy Teigen frequently serves up sexy going-out looks. So much so that she just debuted an entire collection of flirty and feminine party clothes with Revolve. The 36-piece collection features several bodysuits, dresses, bustiers, heels, and more.

In a statement, Chrissy said, "I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable. I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look. It's all about being confident and feeling sexy!"

With prices ranging from $78 to $328, the collection is on the more expensive side, especially when it comes to the simpler bralettes and bustiers. Many of the chic separates and sexy dresses, however, seem to be worth the investment. Shop pieces from the exciting collaboration ahead.