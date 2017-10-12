 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen's Revolve Collection Is Reserved For the Baddest of Babes

Despite being an extremely busy model and mom, Chrissy Teigen frequently serves up sexy going-out looks. So much so that she just debuted an entire collection of flirty and feminine party clothes with Revolve. The 36-piece collection features several bodysuits, dresses, bustiers, heels, and more.

In a statement, Chrissy said, "I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable. I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look. It's all about being confident and feeling sexy!"

With prices ranging from $78 to $328, the collection is on the more expensive side, especially when it comes to the simpler bralettes and bustiers. Many of the chic separates and sexy dresses, however, seem to be worth the investment. Shop pieces from the exciting collaboration ahead.

Get Low Bodysuit
$118
Buy Now
Get Low Maxi
$188
Buy Now
Como Skirt
$198
Buy Now
Thai Tea Bralette
$78
Buy Now
Shaggy Coat
$248
Buy Now
I.M.G. Sweater ($228) and Como Boot ($268)
Matcha Top ($128) and Matcha Pant ($176)
Matcha Dress ($178) and Delta Bootie ($228)
Luna Slip Dress ($200), Muse Duster ($188), and Love by the Moon Dress ($198)
Como Dress ($328) and Christine Bootie ($198)
White Sands Top ($138) and Gardenia Pant ($128)
White Sands Dress ($168)
Luna Bustier ($118)
Get Low Bodysuit ($118)
Get Low Maxi ($188)
Gardenia Dress ($188)
L.A.X. Bodysuit ($98), Como Skirt ($198), and Thai Tea Bralette ($78)
Jet Fleet Maxi ($178)
L.A.X. Bodysuit ($98) and Shaggy Coat ($248)
