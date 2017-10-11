We Can't Believe These 17 Chic Fall Coats Are Already on Sale

Fall has barely even shown signs of showing up — I think I may have seen a few leaves fall down from a tree in my California neighborhood this morning — but that's not keeping me from dreaming up cozy cold-weather looks, dripping in soft sweaters and long, flowing jackets. Which is why I've already started my search for my next Fall coat. If you're debating between adding something hip-length and pillow-y or long and ideal for layering to your closet, here are 17 options that are worth taking a look at. And the best part is that they're all on sale.