Bring on the Cold Weather, Because These Fall Coats Are Obsession-Worthy

Give us a good breeze, because we are more than ready to ditch our flimsy denim jackets in place of something long, heavy, and warm. While coat season might not have officially arrived in your city, it's so close. We can feel it. Instead of waiting until it's too late and wearing the same boring black peacoat you do each season, take advantage of the sale happening at Express right now and pick up something new. From cocoon shapes to long puffers, we found seven pieces of outerwear you'll be happy to throw on when it's chilly. Don't forget your beanie.

Express
bell sleeve shawl collar coat
$198
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
maxi wool blend coat
$298
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
zip front short puffer coat
$98
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
leopard faux fur coat
$278
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
plaid boxy double breasted coat
$248
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
classic trench coat with trapunto stitch sash
$128 $80.99
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
wool blend cocoon coat
$228
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Express
long puffer coat
$248 $160.99
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Coats
Premium Wool Blend Belted Trench Coat
$161
from express.com
Buy Now
Express bell sleeve shawl collar coat
Express maxi wool blend coat
Express zip front short puffer coat
Express leopard faux fur coat
Express plaid boxy double breasted coat
Express classic trench coat with trapunto stitch sash
Express wool blend cocoon coat
Express long puffer coat
Premium Wool Blend Belted Trench Coat
