6/04/17 6/04/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Fashion Comfortable Heels For Vacation This 1 Type of Shoe Is the Key to Staying Polished on Vacation June 4, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak So you're the type of girl who doesn't like to give up heels just because she's on vacation. For you, staying pulled together while sightseeing means a polished outfit with a bit of height. Whether you're into cute kitten heels or wooden wedges, we gathered only the best shoes that offer the most support. Ahead, you'll find block platforms complete with an ankle strap to keep you sturdy along with trendy Mary Janes fit with buckles. When it comes to fabrics, we looked for plenty of texture and vibrant colors, so you can create outfits that stand out on a memorable occasion. Scroll to shop, then check out our foolproof packing tip for footwear. Shop Brands Dune · Rebecca Minkoff · Topshop · Monki · Soludos · Rachel Comey · Asos · Stuart Weitzman · Missguided · Tabitha Simmons · Miss KG · Ancient Greek Sandals Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Zara D'Orsay Shoes With Ankle Strap ($50) Zara D'Orsay Shoes With Ankle Strap $50 from zara.com Buy Now Dune Judo Leather Heeled Sandals ($96) Dune Judo leather heeled sandals $84 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Dune Sandals Rebecca Minkoff Brooke Heel ($195) Rebecca Minkoff Brooke Heel $195 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Pumps Topshop 'Nino' Suede Mule (Women) ($100) Topshop Women's 'Nino' Suede Mule $100 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Mules & Clogs Monki Strappy Wooden Block Heeled Sandals ($81) Monki Strappy Wooden Block Heeled Sandals $81 from Asos Buy Now See more Monki Sandals Soludos Lace Ankle-Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals ($95) Soludos Lace Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals $95 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals Rachel Comey Sola Slingback Mules ($485) Rachel Comey Sola Slingback Mules $485 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Rachel Comey Mules & Clogs Asos Jacqueline Point Wedge Espadrilles ($36) Asos JACQUELINE Point Wedge Espadrilles $34 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Wedges Stuart Weitzman Poco Suede Kitten-Heel Pump, Pomodoro ($365) Stuart Weitzman Poco Suede Kitten-Heel Pump, Pomodoro $365 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Pumps KG Kurt Geiger KG By Kurt Geiger Henna Wooden Platform Suede Ghillie Sandals ($204) Asos Platforms KG Kurt Geiger KG By Kurt Geiger Henna Wooden Platform Suede Ghillie Sandals $204 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Platforms Missguided Turtle Block-Heel Thick Strap Sandal Nude ($56) Missguided Turtle Block Heel Thick Strap Sandal Nude $56 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Sandals Tabitha Simmons Tallia Suede Lace-Up Block-Heel Sandals ($695) Tabitha Simmons Tallia Suede Lace-Up Block Heel Sandals $695 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Tabitha Simmons Sandals Miss KG Cain Braid Heeled Sandals ($117) Miss KG Cain Braid Heeled Sandals $73 from Asos Buy Now See more Miss KG Sandals Topshop 'Jenna' Slingback Pump (Women) ($100) Topshop Women's 'Jenna' Slingback Pump $100 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Pumps Ancient Greek Sandals Leather Platform Wedge Sandals ($145) Ancient Greek Sandals Leather Platform Wedge Sandals $145 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Platforms Summer FashionTravel StyleHeelsShoesShopping