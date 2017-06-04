This 1 Type of Shoe Is the Key to Staying Polished on Vacation

So you're the type of girl who doesn't like to give up heels just because she's on vacation. For you, staying pulled together while sightseeing means a polished outfit with a bit of height. Whether you're into cute kitten heels or wooden wedges, we gathered only the best shoes that offer the most support.

Ahead, you'll find block platforms complete with an ankle strap to keep you sturdy along with trendy Mary Janes fit with buckles. When it comes to fabrics, we looked for plenty of texture and vibrant colors, so you can create outfits that stand out on a memorable occasion. Scroll to shop, then check out our foolproof packing tip for footwear.