 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This 1 Type of Shoe Is the Key to Staying Polished on Vacation

Comfortable Heels For Vacation

This 1 Type of Shoe Is the Key to Staying Polished on Vacation

So you're the type of girl who doesn't like to give up heels just because she's on vacation. For you, staying pulled together while sightseeing means a polished outfit with a bit of height. Whether you're into cute kitten heels or wooden wedges, we gathered only the best shoes that offer the most support.

Ahead, you'll find block platforms complete with an ankle strap to keep you sturdy along with trendy Mary Janes fit with buckles. When it comes to fabrics, we looked for plenty of texture and vibrant colors, so you can create outfits that stand out on a memorable occasion. Scroll to shop, then check out our foolproof packing tip for footwear.

Related
15 Pairs of Blogger-Approved Shoes That Won't Make Your Feet Ache

Shop Brands
Dune · Rebecca Minkoff · Topshop · Monki · Soludos · Rachel Comey · Asos · Stuart Weitzman · Missguided · Tabitha Simmons · Miss KG · Ancient Greek Sandals
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Zara D'Orsay Shoes With Ankle Strap ($50)

Zara D'Orsay Shoes With Ankle Strap ($50)

Zara D'Orsay Shoes With Ankle Strap
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Dune Judo Leather Heeled Sandals ($96)

Dune Judo Leather Heeled Sandals ($96)

Dune
Judo leather heeled sandals
$84
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Dune Sandals
Rebecca Minkoff Brooke Heel ($195)

Rebecca Minkoff Brooke Heel ($195)

Rebecca Minkoff
Brooke Heel
$195
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Pumps
Topshop 'Nino' Suede Mule (Women) ($100)

Topshop 'Nino' Suede Mule (Women) ($100)

Topshop
Women's 'Nino' Suede Mule
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Mules & Clogs
Monki Strappy Wooden Block Heeled Sandals ($81)

Monki Strappy Wooden Block Heeled Sandals ($81)

Monki
Strappy Wooden Block Heeled Sandals
$81
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Sandals
Soludos Lace Ankle-Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals ($95)

Soludos Lace Ankle-Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals ($95)

Soludos
Lace Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals
$95
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals
Rachel Comey Sola Slingback Mules ($485)

Rachel Comey Sola Slingback Mules ($485)

Rachel Comey
Sola Slingback Mules
$485
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rachel Comey Mules & Clogs
Asos Jacqueline Point Wedge Espadrilles ($36)

Asos Jacqueline Point Wedge Espadrilles ($36)

Asos
JACQUELINE Point Wedge Espadrilles
$34
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Wedges
Stuart Weitzman Poco Suede Kitten-Heel Pump, Pomodoro ($365)

Stuart Weitzman Poco Suede Kitten-Heel Pump, Pomodoro ($365)

Stuart Weitzman
Poco Suede Kitten-Heel Pump, Pomodoro
$365
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Pumps
KG Kurt Geiger KG By Kurt Geiger Henna Wooden Platform Suede Ghillie Sandals ($204)

KG Kurt Geiger KG By Kurt Geiger Henna Wooden Platform Suede Ghillie Sandals ($204)

Asos Platforms
KG Kurt Geiger KG By Kurt Geiger Henna Wooden Platform Suede Ghillie Sandals
$204
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Platforms
Missguided Turtle Block-Heel Thick Strap Sandal Nude ($56)

Missguided Turtle Block-Heel Thick Strap Sandal Nude ($56)

Missguided
Turtle Block Heel Thick Strap Sandal Nude
$56
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Sandals
Tabitha Simmons Tallia Suede Lace-Up Block-Heel Sandals ($695)

Tabitha Simmons Tallia Suede Lace-Up Block-Heel Sandals ($695)

Tabitha Simmons
Tallia Suede Lace-Up Block Heel Sandals
$695
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tabitha Simmons Sandals
Miss KG Cain Braid Heeled Sandals ($117)

Miss KG Cain Braid Heeled Sandals ($117)

Miss KG
Cain Braid Heeled Sandals
$73
from Asos
Buy Now See more Miss KG Sandals
Topshop 'Jenna' Slingback Pump (Women) ($100)

Topshop 'Jenna' Slingback Pump (Women) ($100)

Topshop
Women's 'Jenna' Slingback Pump
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Pumps
Ancient Greek Sandals Leather Platform Wedge Sandals ($145)

Ancient Greek Sandals Leather Platform Wedge Sandals ($145)

Ancient Greek Sandals
Leather Platform Wedge Sandals
$145
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Platforms
Summer FashionTravel StyleHeelsShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Zara D'Orsay Shoes With Ankle Strap
from zara.com
$50
Dune
Judo leather heeled sandals
from Selfridges
$84
Rebecca Minkoff
Brooke Heel
from REVOLVE
$195
Topshop
Women's 'Nino' Suede Mule
from Nordstrom
$100
Monki
Strappy Wooden Block Heeled Sandals
from Asos
$81
Soludos
Lace Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$95
Rachel Comey
Sola Slingback Mules
from Anthropologie
$485
Asos
JACQUELINE Point Wedge Espadrilles
from Asos
$34
Stuart Weitzman
Poco Suede Kitten-Heel Pump, Pomodoro
from Neiman Marcus
$365
Asos
KG Kurt Geiger KG By Kurt Geiger Henna Wooden Platform Suede Ghillie Sandals
from Asos
$204
Missguided
Turtle Block Heel Thick Strap Sandal Nude
from Missguided
$56
Tabitha Simmons
Tallia Suede Lace-Up Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695
Miss KG
Cain Braid Heeled Sandals
from Asos
$73
Topshop
Women's 'Jenna' Slingback Pump
from Nordstrom
$100
Ancient Greek Sandals
Leather Platform Wedge Sandals
from TheRealReal
$145
Shop More
Monki Sandals SHOP MORE
Monki
Metallic Platform Sandals
from Asos
$56
Monki
Metallic Platform Sandals
from Asos
$56
Monki
Tropical Flip Flops
from Asos
$9.50
Monki
Sandals Tilda
from Asos
$40
Monki
Sandals Tilda
from Asos
$40
Asos Platforms SHOP MORE
Head Over Heels
By Dune Missy Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals
from Asos
$84
Vans
Old Skool Platform in Black
from Asos
$63
Vans
Old Skool Platform in White
from Asos
$63
Asos
Truffle Collection Tie Ankle Platform Heeled Sandals
from Asos
$48
Office
Syrup Navy Suede Platform Heeled Mules
from Asos
$130 $91
Rachel Comey Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Rachel Comey
Women's 'Mars' Mule
from Nordstrom
$391 $234.60
Rachel Comey
Women's 'Brie' Smoking Slide
from Nordstrom
$368 $220.80
Rachel Comey
bone mars mule
from Totokaelo
$391
Rachel Comey
Sur in Bone
from Need Supply Co.
$391
Rachel Comey
Mars Mules
from shopbop.com
$391 $273.70
Asos Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nicolettemason
frankvinyl
victoriajjohnson
stylespectra
Rachel Comey Mules & Clogs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylemba
stylemba
shalicenoel
em_henderson
Topshop Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
naturally.classique
thechicmamas
a_southerndrawl
naturally.classique
Asos Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
JeannieMai
AikasLoveCloset
JeannieMai
JeannieMai
Asos Wedges AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fabeveryday
thriftsandthreads
fabeveryday
crayonsinmylouboutins
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds