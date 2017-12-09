 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Prepare to Lose It Over Another Season of the Crown's Incredible Costumes
Street Style
66 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily
Winter Fashion
The 19 Hottest Heels of 2018 Will Get You in the Mood to Shop
Gift Guide
46 Gifts For Fashionable Disney Princess Freaks Everywhere
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prepare to Lose It Over Another Season of the Crown's Incredible Costumes

In its first season, The Crown delivered on royal drama, but perhaps equally enthralling for its fans like us, breathtaking fashion. The show, about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, is Netflix's most expensive show to date, at a rumored $130 million. Plenty of that went into the wardrobe, with a costume department of more than 50 working to make custom looks — rather than rely on vintage pieces — for the show.

From a $37,000 replica of Elizabeth's wedding gown to the royal jewels and even the more everyday dresses, each look is a testament to the painstaking work of that dedicated costume department. Read on to see their work come to fruition with a sneak peek at season two and a look back at the premiere season. Then join us as we binge watch on Netflix.

Related
All of the Queen's Most Amazing Necklaces
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
Season 1
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The CrownScreen Style
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The 411 on the "Coolaser" Skin Treatment Celebs Swear By
by Catherine Conelly
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds