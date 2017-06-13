6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Cute Bathing Suits Summer 2017 Beyond-Cute Swimsuits That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are June 13, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There's something mood-boosting about wearing a new swimsuit. Whether you prefer sexy one-pieces or high-waisted bikinis that can be mixed and matched, a new piece of swimwear means you're ready to soak up that feel-good vitamin D (safely, of course). Up ahead, 12 pool-ready suits that won't break the bank. All you'll need is some sunscreen and a floatie. Shop Brands Asos · She Made Me · Vanilla Beach · Forever 21 · J.Crew · River Island · Topshop · Rip Curl · Playful Promises Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim 1 ASOS Zebra-Print Frill Crop Bikini Top and High-Waist Bikini Bottom Everything about this ASOS Zebra-Print Frill Crop Bikini Top ($35) and ASOS Zebra Print Tie High-Waist Bikini Bottom ($29) is fierce. The high-waisted bottoms coupled with the off-the-shoulder neckline make this a winner. Asos Zebra Print Frill Crop Bikini Top $35 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Zebra Print Tie High Waist Bikini Bottom $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear 2 Forever 21 Forever 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit This terra cotta Forever 21 Forever 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit ($23) has a plunging neckline and strappy details along the front. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit $22.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear 3 Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top The mint shade in this Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top ($30) and Vanilla Beach Women's Scalloped Hipster Bikini Swim Bottom ($23) set is great for Summer. Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top $29.99 $25.49 from Target Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Two-Piece Swimwear Vanilla Beach Women's Scalloped Hipster Bikini Swim Bottom $22.99 from Target Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Two-Piece Swimwear 4 J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Swim Top and Bikini Boy Short This J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Swim Top ($58) and Gingham Bikini Boy Short ($50) set has major pin-up vibes. J.Crew Gingham off-the-shoulder swim top $58 $39.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Swimwear J.Crew Gingham bikini boy short $50 $34.99 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear 5 ASOS Cross-Back High-Leg Swimsuit You can't escape swimsuit season without first considering an ASOS Cross-Back High-Leg Swimsuit ($26) in millennial pink. Asos Cross Back High Leg Swimsuit $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear 6 River Island Women's Green Floral Mesh Insert Plunge Swimsuit Sheer paneling and whimsical florals blanket this knockout River Island Women's Green Floral Mesh Insert Plunge Swimsuit ($76). River Island Womens Green floral mesh insert plunge swimsuit $76 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island One-Piece Swimwear 7 Topshop Posie Floral Plunge Bikini Top and Floral Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms Yellow is on the rise this Summer. Try the Topshop Posie Floral Plunge Bikini Top ($35) and Topshop Posie Floral Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms ($26) to master this color. Topshop Posie floral plunge bikini top $35 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Posie floral tie side bikini bottoms $26 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear 8 Rip Curl Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit You can't go wrong with this Rip Curl Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit ($60) in black. Rip Curl Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit $59.50 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rip Curl One-Piece Swimwear 9 River Island Women's Black Mesh Long-Sleeve Bikini Top and Black Mesh Insert High-Leg Bikini Bottoms This River Island Women's Black Mesh Long Sleeve Bikini Top ($50) and River Island Women's Black Mesh Insert High Leg Bikini Bottom ($28) set is the perfect mix of sexy and tasteful. River Island Womens Black mesh long sleeve bikini top $50 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear River Island Womens Black mesh insert high leg bikini bottoms $28 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear 10 Playful Promises Scallop Edge Swimsuit The detail on this halter-style Playful Promises Scallop Edge Swimsuit ($48) makes this destined for the fashion-forward. Playful Promises Scallop Edge Swimsuit $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Playful Promises One-Piece Swimwear 11 ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top and High-Waist Bikini Bottom Prepare to be crowned the It girl of Summer when you show up at your next pool party in this ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top ($29) and ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill High Waist Bikini Bottom ($32). Asos Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Gingham Print Cotton Frill High Waist Bikini Bottom $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear 12 River Island Women's Black Cold-Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit Expect to take tons of photos at your next poolside bash in this River Island Women's Black Cold-Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit ($70). River Island Womens Black cold shoulder cut out swimsuit $70 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Swimwear