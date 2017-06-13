Beyond-Cute Swimsuits That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

 Skip Nav
There's something mood-boosting about wearing a new swimsuit. Whether you prefer sexy one-pieces or high-waisted bikinis that can be mixed and matched, a new piece of swimwear means you're ready to soak up that feel-good vitamin D (safely, of course). Up ahead, 12 pool-ready suits that won't break the bank. All you'll need is some sunscreen and a floatie.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
1 ASOS Zebra-Print Frill Crop Bikini Top and High-Waist Bikini Bottom
ASOS Zebra-Print Frill Crop Bikini Top and High-Waist Bikini Bottom

Everything about this ASOS Zebra-Print Frill Crop Bikini Top ($35) and ASOS Zebra Print Tie High-Waist Bikini Bottom ($29) is fierce. The high-waisted bottoms coupled with the off-the-shoulder neckline make this a winner.

Asos
Zebra Print Frill Crop Bikini Top
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Zebra Print Tie High Waist Bikini Bottom
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
2 Forever 21 Forever 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Forever 21 Forever 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

This terra cotta Forever 21 Forever 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit ($23) has a plunging neckline and strappy details along the front.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear
3 Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top
Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top

The mint shade in this Vanilla Beach Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top ($30) and Vanilla Beach Women's Scalloped Hipster Bikini Swim Bottom ($23) set is great for Summer.

Vanilla Beach
Women's Scallop Underwire Longline Bikini Swim Top
$29.99 $25.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Two-Piece Swimwear
Vanilla Beach
Women's Scalloped Hipster Bikini Swim Bottom
$22.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Vanilla Beach Two-Piece Swimwear
4 J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Swim Top and Bikini Boy Short
J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Swim Top and Bikini Boy Short

This J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Swim Top ($58) and Gingham Bikini Boy Short ($50) set has major pin-up vibes.

J.Crew
Gingham off-the-shoulder swim top
$58 $39.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Swimwear
J.Crew
Gingham bikini boy short
$50 $34.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear
5 ASOS Cross-Back High-Leg Swimsuit
ASOS Cross-Back High-Leg Swimsuit

You can't escape swimsuit season without first considering an ASOS Cross-Back High-Leg Swimsuit ($26) in millennial pink.

Asos
Cross Back High Leg Swimsuit
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
6 River Island Women's Green Floral Mesh Insert Plunge Swimsuit
River Island Women's Green Floral Mesh Insert Plunge Swimsuit

Sheer paneling and whimsical florals blanket this knockout River Island Women's Green Floral Mesh Insert Plunge Swimsuit ($76).

River Island
Womens Green floral mesh insert plunge swimsuit
$76
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island One-Piece Swimwear
7 Topshop Posie Floral Plunge Bikini Top and Floral Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms
Topshop Posie Floral Plunge Bikini Top and Floral Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms

Yellow is on the rise this Summer. Try the Topshop Posie Floral Plunge Bikini Top ($35) and Topshop Posie Floral Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms ($26) to master this color.

Topshop
Posie floral plunge bikini top
$35
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop
Posie floral tie side bikini bottoms
$26
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
8 Rip Curl Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit
Rip Curl Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit

You can't go wrong with this Rip Curl Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit ($60) in black.

Rip Curl
Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit
$59.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rip Curl One-Piece Swimwear
9 River Island Women's Black Mesh Long-Sleeve Bikini Top and Black Mesh Insert High-Leg Bikini Bottoms
River Island Women's Black Mesh Long-Sleeve Bikini Top and Black Mesh Insert High-Leg Bikini Bottoms

This River Island Women's Black Mesh Long Sleeve Bikini Top ($50) and River Island Women's Black Mesh Insert High Leg Bikini Bottom ($28) set is the perfect mix of sexy and tasteful.

River Island
Womens Black mesh long sleeve bikini top
$50
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear
River Island
Womens Black mesh insert high leg bikini bottoms
$28
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Two-Piece Swimwear
10 Playful Promises Scallop Edge Swimsuit
Playful Promises Scallop Edge Swimsuit

The detail on this halter-style Playful Promises Scallop Edge Swimsuit ($48) makes this destined for the fashion-forward.

Playful Promises
Scallop Edge Swimsuit
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Playful Promises One-Piece Swimwear
11 ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top and High-Waist Bikini Bottom
ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top and High-Waist Bikini Bottom

Prepare to be crowned the It girl of Summer when you show up at your next pool party in this ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top ($29) and ASOS Gingham Print Cotton Frill High Waist Bikini Bottom ($32).

Asos
Gingham Print Cotton Frill Bandeau Bikini Top
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Gingham Print Cotton Frill High Waist Bikini Bottom
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
12 River Island Women's Black Cold-Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit
River Island Women's Black Cold-Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit

Expect to take tons of photos at your next poolside bash in this River Island Women's Black Cold-Shoulder Cut-Out Swimsuit ($70).

River Island
Womens Black cold shoulder cut out swimsuit
$70
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Swimwear
