6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Sneakers Cute Cheap Sneakers You Won't Believe These 15 Cute Statement Sneakers Are All Under $50 June 14, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams You know what's even better than statement-making sneakers? Statement-making sneakers that are crazy affordable. We scoured the internet to find the best options under $50, and we're pretty proud of ourselves. The colors, patterns, and designs of these shoes are totally lust-worthy. Take a look at what we found, and treat yourself to a couple pairs. Forever 21 Flower Embroidered Sneakers We have major heart eyes when it comes to these embroidered sneakers ($28). The flower details are beautiful. There's also a pop of red on the heel. We'll wear these with denim jeans and shorts. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Flower Embroidered Sneakers $27.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers Josh Tennis Shoes Incorporate these millennial pink sneakers ($37) into your athleisure wardrobe. The knit upper is stretchy so your feet will be comfy. We'll be wearing these to handle errands on the weekends. Make sure to order them a size up because they run a little small. Mindy Mae's Market Athletic Shoes Josh Tennis Shoes $36.99 from Mindy Mae's Market Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Athletic Shoes Soludos Avocado Denim Skate Sneakers Avocado-lovers, Soludos made your dream slide-on sneakers ($47). One shoe shows the outside of an avocado, while the other shoe shows the inside of one. The denim upper makes this pick versatile. Throw these on with just about anything. Soludos Avocado Denim Skate Sneakers $89$46.72 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Soludos Sneakers Matthew Rose Gold Sneaker Get your shine on in these rose gold sneakers ($43). The sides include quilted detailing. We would put these on with gold jewelry to make the metallic stand out. You can rock these all year long — they look great during any season. Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers Matthew Rose Gold Sneaker $42.99 from Mindy Mae's Market Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers ASOS Dandelion Pom-Pom Sneakers Sometimes you have to have fun with your footwear. These pom-pom sneakers ($32) will bring so much cheer to your outfit. The pom-poms are removable if you want something more understated. But c'mon, they're so much better with lavender fluff. Asos DANDELION Pom Pom Sneakers $40$32 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers Zara Silver Metallic Plimsolls We're not going to lie: we love that we don't have to tie these silver sneakers ($50). The Velcro tabs are so convenient. Treat metallics like a neutral, and pair them with any color. You'll be glad to have these on hand. silver sneakers $50 from zara.com Buy Now Vans Sk8-Hi Slim Sneakers Fashion girls have been incorporating Vans into their wardrobes, and we like the look. The light blue shade of these high-top sneakers ($35) is nice for Summer. Wear these with a floral dress or baggy boyfriend jeans. You can also rock patterned socks that will poke out of the top for some extra color. Vans Sk8-Hi Slim in Crystal Blue/White $60$34.99 from Need Supply Co. Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers Nasty Gal Get Fresh Embroidered Sneaker Vegan leather and flowers join forces to make these embroidered sneakers ($40). The red and green details pop well against black. The material is easy to wipe clean, so you can keep this pair looking fresh for months to come. Nasty Gal nastygal Get Fresh Embroidered Sneaker $40 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Sneakers Metallic Accent Sneakers The metallic accents dress up these cream sneakers ($40). If you love rose gold, this pick is for you. Wear these with joggers and a cool hoodie. Your comfortable look will instantly feel elevated. Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers Metallic Accent Sneakers $39.99 from Mindy Mae's Market Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers Converse Pink Classic Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Sneakers Instead of reaching for the white Converse, get these pink high-tops ($35). Chuck Taylors are so versatile because you can wear them with jeans and even dresses. They easily work with an array of styles. Besides, white will seem so boring after you try these on. Converse Pink Classic Chuck Taylor All Star OX High-Top Sneakers $55$35 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers Zara Satin Sneakers With Pearls The pearl accents on these satin sneakers ($40) make them feel dressy. We would consider these to be "going out" sneakers. Wear them with a miniskirt, and you're ready to dance all night. The blush shade will work with many colors. satin sneakers $40 from zara.com Buy Now Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers If you're having a picnic anytime soon, these gingham sneakers ($50) are a necessity. These shoes are the definition of Summer to us. Wear them with cropped pants and a blouse. You'll look classic. Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers $78$49.95 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Madden Girl Baabee Faux Fur Pom-Pom Sneaker The pom-pom is the cherry on top of these satin sneakers ($37). If you don't want pink, they also come in nude, gray, and navy blue. We might just have to get them all. That way, we can wear them every day of the week. Madden-Girl Baabee Faux Fur Pompom Sneaker $59$36.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Madden-Girl Sneakers Superga Classic Lace-Up Sneakers We want these gold sneakers ($45) so bad. We would wear them with a jean skirt this season. In the Fall, they will look great with tights and a dress. We're sold. Superga classic lace-up sneakers $64.60$45.22 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Chase & Chloe Katie Flatform Sneaker Star prints are hot right now, and we see why. The pattern is bold and playful. These flatform sneakers ($27) will look chic with a leather jacket. Get them soon — they're almost sold out! Nordstrom Rack Sneakers Chase & Chloe Katie Flatform Sneaker $59.99$26.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sneakers