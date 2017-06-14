 Skip Nav
You Won't Believe These 15 Cute Statement Sneakers Are All Under $50

Cute Cheap Sneakers

ASOS Dandelion Pom-Pom Sneakers

You know what's even better than statement-making sneakers? Statement-making sneakers that are crazy affordable. We scoured the internet to find the best options under $50, and we're pretty proud of ourselves. The colors, patterns, and designs of these shoes are totally lust-worthy. Take a look at what we found, and treat yourself to a couple pairs.

Forever 21 Flower Embroidered Sneakers
Forever 21 Flower Embroidered Sneakers

We have major heart eyes when it comes to these embroidered sneakers ($28). The flower details are beautiful. There's also a pop of red on the heel. We'll wear these with denim jeans and shorts.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Flower Embroidered Sneakers
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers
Josh Tennis Shoes
Josh Tennis Shoes

Incorporate these millennial pink sneakers ($37) into your athleisure wardrobe. The knit upper is stretchy so your feet will be comfy. We'll be wearing these to handle errands on the weekends. Make sure to order them a size up because they run a little small.

Mindy Mae's Market Athletic Shoes
Josh Tennis Shoes
$36.99
from Mindy Mae's Market
Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Athletic Shoes
Soludos Avocado Denim Skate Sneakers
Soludos Avocado Denim Skate Sneakers

Avocado-lovers, Soludos made your dream slide-on sneakers ($47). One shoe shows the outside of an avocado, while the other shoe shows the inside of one. The denim upper makes this pick versatile. Throw these on with just about anything.

Soludos
Avocado Denim Skate Sneakers
$89$46.72
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Soludos Sneakers
Matthew Rose Gold Sneaker
Matthew Rose Gold Sneaker

Get your shine on in these rose gold sneakers ($43). The sides include quilted detailing. We would put these on with gold jewelry to make the metallic stand out. You can rock these all year long — they look great during any season.

Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers
Matthew Rose Gold Sneaker
$42.99
from Mindy Mae's Market
Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers
ASOS Dandelion Pom-Pom Sneakers
ASOS Dandelion Pom-Pom Sneakers

Sometimes you have to have fun with your footwear. These pom-pom sneakers ($32) will bring so much cheer to your outfit. The pom-poms are removable if you want something more understated. But c'mon, they're so much better with lavender fluff.

Asos
DANDELION Pom Pom Sneakers
$40$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers
Zara Silver Metallic Plimsolls
Zara Silver Metallic Plimsolls

We're not going to lie: we love that we don't have to tie these silver sneakers ($50). The Velcro tabs are so convenient. Treat metallics like a neutral, and pair them with any color. You'll be glad to have these on hand.

silver sneakers
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Vans Sk8-Hi Slim Sneakers
Vans Sk8-Hi Slim Sneakers

Fashion girls have been incorporating Vans into their wardrobes, and we like the look. The light blue shade of these high-top sneakers ($35) is nice for Summer. Wear these with a floral dress or baggy boyfriend jeans. You can also rock patterned socks that will poke out of the top for some extra color.

Vans
Sk8-Hi Slim in Crystal Blue/White
$60$34.99
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Nasty Gal Get Fresh Embroidered Sneaker
Nasty Gal Get Fresh Embroidered Sneaker

Vegan leather and flowers join forces to make these embroidered sneakers ($40). The red and green details pop well against black. The material is easy to wipe clean, so you can keep this pair looking fresh for months to come.

Nasty Gal
nastygal Get Fresh Embroidered Sneaker
$40
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Sneakers
Metallic Accent Sneakers
Metallic Accent Sneakers

The metallic accents dress up these cream sneakers ($40). If you love rose gold, this pick is for you. Wear these with joggers and a cool hoodie. Your comfortable look will instantly feel elevated.

Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers
Metallic Accent Sneakers
$39.99
from Mindy Mae's Market
Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers
Converse Pink Classic Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Sneakers
Converse Pink Classic Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Sneakers

Instead of reaching for the white Converse, get these pink high-tops ($35). Chuck Taylors are so versatile because you can wear them with jeans and even dresses. They easily work with an array of styles. Besides, white will seem so boring after you try these on.

Converse
Pink Classic Chuck Taylor All Star OX High-Top Sneakers
$55$35
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers
Zara Satin Sneakers With Pearls
Zara Satin Sneakers With Pearls

The pearl accents on these satin sneakers ($40) make them feel dressy. We would consider these to be "going out" sneakers. Wear them with a miniskirt, and you're ready to dance all night. The blush shade will work with many colors.

satin sneakers
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers
Superga Gingham Calico Sneakers

If you're having a picnic anytime soon, these gingham sneakers ($50) are a necessity. These shoes are the definition of Summer to us. Wear them with cropped pants and a blouse. You'll look classic.

Superga
Gingham Calico Sneakers
$78$49.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Madden Girl Baabee Faux Fur Pom-Pom Sneaker
Madden Girl Baabee Faux Fur Pom-Pom Sneaker

The pom-pom is the cherry on top of these satin sneakers ($37). If you don't want pink, they also come in nude, gray, and navy blue. We might just have to get them all. That way, we can wear them every day of the week.

Madden-Girl
Baabee Faux Fur Pompom Sneaker
$59$36.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Madden-Girl Sneakers
Superga Classic Lace-Up Sneakers
Superga Classic Lace-Up Sneakers

We want these gold sneakers ($45) so bad. We would wear them with a jean skirt this season. In the Fall, they will look great with tights and a dress. We're sold.

Superga
classic lace-up sneakers
$64.60$45.22
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Chase & Chloe Katie Flatform Sneaker
Chase & Chloe Katie Flatform Sneaker

Star prints are hot right now, and we see why. The pattern is bold and playful. These flatform sneakers ($27) will look chic with a leather jacket. Get them soon — they're almost sold out!

Nordstrom Rack Sneakers
Chase & Chloe Katie Flatform Sneaker
$59.99$26.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sneakers
