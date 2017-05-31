 Skip Nav
15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50!

Cute Summer Hats 2017

15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50!

15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50!

Think of a hat as the cherry on top of your outfit. It adds a special detail to your look, and after you remove it you'll feel like something is missing. This Summer, there's lots of amazing headwear options you'll love. Not only are they cute but they shield you from the sun as well. We chose some of our favorite picks under $50, so they're affordable too! Take a look and give one of these hats a test drive.

Nordstrom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat
Nordstrom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat

This Panama hat ($38) would look great with a black slip dress.

Nordstrom
Women's Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat - White
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats
ASOS Fedora Hat With Pom-Pom Trim
ASOS Fedora Hat With Pom-Pom Trim

A black fedora hat ($26) will go with anything this Summer.

Asos
Fedora Hat With Pom Pom Trim
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hats
Adidas Washed Canvas Dad Hat
Adidas Washed Canvas Dad Hat

Throw on this millennial pink dad hat ($24) with other athleisure pieces.

adidas
Washed Canvas Dad Hat
$24
from PacSun
Buy Now See more adidas Hats
BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom-Pom Hat
BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom-Pom Hat

We want to wear this pom-pom hat ($23) on a weekend girls' trip.

BCBGMAXAZRIA
Pom Pom Hat
$48 $22.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Hats
Urban Outfitters Rainbow Packable Visor
Urban Outfitters Rainbow Packable Visor

Put on this rainbow visor ($15) for a beach day.

Urban Outfitters
Rainbow Packable Visor
$29 $14.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Anthropologie Denim Baseball Cap
Anthropologie Denim Baseball Cap

This denim cap ($38) will balance out a colorful outfit.

Anthropologie
Denim Baseball Cap
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Hats
August Hats "On Vacation" Floppy Hat
August Hats "On Vacation" Floppy Hat

It's pretty obvious that this floppy hat ($41) is meant for a fabulous vacation.

Macy's Hats
August Hats On Vacation Floppy Hat
$54 $40.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Hats
J.Crew Straw Hat With pom-poms
J.Crew Straw Hat With pom-poms

Rock beach waves in your hair while wearing this straw hat ($50).

J.Crew
Straw hat with pom-poms
$49.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats
Forever 21 Pom-Pom Straw Hat
Forever 21 Pom-Pom Straw Hat

The bright pom-poms on this straw hat ($18) make us happy.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Pom Pom Straw Hat
$17.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hats
NYC Underground Pineapple Baseball Cap
NYC Underground Pineapple Baseball Cap

Wear this pineapple baseball cap ($15) with a bodysuit and distressed jeans.

Nordstrom Hats
Women's Nyc Underground Pineapple Baseball Cap - White
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats
August Hat Pom Straw Fedora
August Hat Pom Straw Fedora

Turn heads while confidently sporting this straw fedora ($48).

Nordstrom Hats
Women's August Hat Pom Straw Fedora - Beige
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats
Urban Outfitters Floral Satin Baseball Hat
Urban Outfitters Floral Satin Baseball Hat

This satin baseball hat ($10) also comes in pink and neon green.

Urban Outfitters
Floral Satin Baseball Hat
$24 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Hinge Straw Boater Hat
Hinge Straw Boater Hat

We predict that you'll be seeing the boater hat ($29) everywhere this season.

Hinge
Women's Straw Boater Hat - Brown
$29
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hinge Hats
J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat
J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat

This straw hat ($35) goes great with cotton sundresses.

J.Crew
Textured summer straw hat
$34.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats
Pom-Pom Panama Hat
Pom-Pom Panama Hat

Add some whimsy to your ensemble with this pom-pom hat ($40).

Off 5th Hats
Pom-Pom Panama Hat
$88 $39.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Off 5th Hats
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds