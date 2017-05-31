5/31/17 5/31/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Cute Summer Hats 2017 15 Statement-Making Summer Hats — All Under $50! May 31, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Think of a hat as the cherry on top of your outfit. It adds a special detail to your look, and after you remove it you'll feel like something is missing. This Summer, there's lots of amazing headwear options you'll love. Not only are they cute but they shield you from the sun as well. We chose some of our favorite picks under $50, so they're affordable too! Take a look and give one of these hats a test drive. RelatedSorry in Advance — You're Going to Want All These Summer Bags Shop Brands Nordstrom · Asos · adidas · BCBGMAXAZRIA · Urban Outfitters · Anthropologie · J.Crew · Forever 21 · Hinge Nordstrom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat This Panama hat ($38) would look great with a black slip dress. Nordstrom Women's Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat - White $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats ASOS Fedora Hat With Pom-Pom Trim A black fedora hat ($26) will go with anything this Summer. Asos Fedora Hat With Pom Pom Trim $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Hats Adidas Washed Canvas Dad Hat Throw on this millennial pink dad hat ($24) with other athleisure pieces. adidas Washed Canvas Dad Hat $24 from PacSun Buy Now See more adidas Hats BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom-Pom Hat We want to wear this pom-pom hat ($23) on a weekend girls' trip. BCBGMAXAZRIA Pom Pom Hat $48 $22.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Hats Urban Outfitters Rainbow Packable Visor Put on this rainbow visor ($15) for a beach day. Urban Outfitters Rainbow Packable Visor $29 $14.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats Anthropologie Denim Baseball Cap This denim cap ($38) will balance out a colorful outfit. Anthropologie Denim Baseball Cap $38 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Hats August Hats "On Vacation" Floppy Hat It's pretty obvious that this floppy hat ($41) is meant for a fabulous vacation. Macy's Hats August Hats On Vacation Floppy Hat $54 $40.50 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Hats J.Crew Straw Hat With pom-poms Rock beach waves in your hair while wearing this straw hat ($50). J.Crew Straw hat with pom-poms $49.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats Forever 21 Pom-Pom Straw Hat The bright pom-poms on this straw hat ($18) make us happy. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pom Pom Straw Hat $17.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hats NYC Underground Pineapple Baseball Cap Wear this pineapple baseball cap ($15) with a bodysuit and distressed jeans. Nordstrom Hats Women's Nyc Underground Pineapple Baseball Cap - White $15 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats August Hat Pom Straw Fedora Turn heads while confidently sporting this straw fedora ($48). Nordstrom Hats Women's August Hat Pom Straw Fedora - Beige $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hats Urban Outfitters Floral Satin Baseball Hat This satin baseball hat ($10) also comes in pink and neon green. Urban Outfitters Floral Satin Baseball Hat $24 $9.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats Hinge Straw Boater Hat We predict that you'll be seeing the boater hat ($29) everywhere this season. Hinge Women's Straw Boater Hat - Brown $29 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Hinge Hats J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat This straw hat ($35) goes great with cotton sundresses. J.Crew Textured summer straw hat $34.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Hats Pom-Pom Panama Hat Add some whimsy to your ensemble with this pom-pom hat ($40). Off 5th Hats Pom-Pom Panama Hat $88 $39.99 from Off 5th Buy Now See more Off 5th Hats Share this post Summer FashionSummerAccessoriesHatsShopping