Not to Be Dramatic, but I Would Sell My Soul For Daenerys's Game of Thrones Wardrobe

It was recently revealed that Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton actually used shaggy Ikea rugs to create some of the capes for Night's Watch members on the show (yes, really). But I'm not here to discuss a boring old cape, no matter how hilarious its origins — I'm here to discuss the serious glamour Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has been serving throughout season seven.

From the moment she first steps onto Dragonstone's beach in the premiere, it's obvious that the flowy white and blue gowns she wore while in Meereen had been tossed overboard on her journey to Westeros. In their place? Leather. Lots of leather (as well as one mindbogglingly beautiful fur coat). Since then, Dany's coat-heavy wardrobe has cut a perfect balance between masculine and feminine, officially giving Game of Thrones fans (and anyone with eyes) all the Winter inspiration we'll ever need.