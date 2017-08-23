 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
Behold! Our 61 Favorite (Seriously Stylish) Boots For Fall 2017
Meet the New Street Style Stars of 2017
Not to Be Dramatic, but I Would Sell My Soul For Daenerys's Game of Thrones Wardrobe

It was recently revealed that Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton actually used shaggy Ikea rugs to create some of the capes for Night's Watch members on the show (yes, really). But I'm not here to discuss a boring old cape, no matter how hilarious its origins — I'm here to discuss the serious glamour Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has been serving throughout season seven.

From the moment she first steps onto Dragonstone's beach in the premiere, it's obvious that the flowy white and blue gowns she wore while in Meereen had been tossed overboard on her journey to Westeros. In their place? Leather. Lots of leather (as well as one mindbogglingly beautiful fur coat). Since then, Dany's coat-heavy wardrobe has cut a perfect balance between masculine and feminine, officially giving Game of Thrones fans (and anyone with eyes) all the Winter inspiration we'll ever need.

Season 7, Episode 1
Not only is the stitching on her gown to die for, but she's got some enviable hair accessories. In the season's first episode, she rocks a silver three-headed dragon pin as a nod to her Targaryen lineage. Suddenly the butterfly clips I used to wear in junior high don't seem so cool anymore . . .
Season 7, Episode 3
Like the ombré coloring of her mauve and black dress, the scaly texture of the cape is no doubt another nod to her dragons.
Season 7, Episode 4
Season 7, Episode 5
Season 7, Episode 5
Season 7, Episode 6
Season 7, Episode 6
Season 7, Episode 6
Season 7, Episode 6
