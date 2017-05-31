Here's the Designer Behind Bella Hadid's Favorite Hip Cleavage Bodysuit

Even if you don't know Danielle Guizio, chances are you've seen her designs all over the internet. The New York-based designer counts model Bella Hadid as a fan, and once you have a look at her street-style-friendly collection, you'll understand why. Danielle has been on our radar since we first spotted Bella baring some hip cleavage while wearing one of Danielle's bodysuits, and lately, we've been seeing these versatile bodysuits everywhere.

Part of the reason these sheer bodysuits are quickly becoming a wardrobe staple among A-listers is the fact that you can wear them year round with everything from high-waisted jeans to sporty sweatpants, à la Bella Hadid. Scroll on to see more of the collection and shop these pieces ahead.