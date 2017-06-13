 Skip Nav
6 Swimsuit Styles That Are Daring but Surprisingly Flattering

Daring Swimsuit Trends

6 Swimsuit Styles That Are Daring but Surprisingly Flattering

Lately, we've been seeing a ton of celebrities opting for daring swimsuit styles. From Emily Ratajkowski's sexy cutout bikini to Hailey Baldwin's white-hot one, this revealing trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. But one thing we've learned over the years is that just because it's trendy doesn't mean it looks good on everyone. With this in mind, we've curated six daring swimsuit looks that are surprisingly flattering.

For even easier shopping, click below to get to the style you want.

For even easier shopping, click below to get to the style you want.

1 High-Leg One-Pieces
High-Leg One-Pieces

High-leg swimsuits have been resurrected from the '90s. This Baywatch-inspired silhouette makes your legs look like they go on for miles. Opt for this Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit ($58) that has "Beach Please" written across the front.

Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear
Women's The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuut
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear
River Island White Print High-Leg Swimsuit
River Island White Print High-Leg Swimsuit

Opt for this trippy River Island White Print High-Leg Swimsuit ($34).

River Island
Womens White print high leg swimsuit
$34 $20
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island One-Piece Swimwear
ASOS Rainbow Print Shirred High-Leg Swimsuit
ASOS Rainbow Print Shirred High-Leg Swimsuit

Chase the rainbow in this shirred ASOS Rainbow Print High-Leg Swimsuit ($48).

Asos
Rainbow Print Shirred High Leg Swimsuit
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece
Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece

This Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece ($225) features a vibrant print.

Mara Hoffman
High Leg One Piece
$225
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
2 Scoop-Back One-Piece
Scoop-Back One-Piece

One way you can show off some skin without opting for a two-piece is by choosing a scoop-back one-piece. Just like the high-leg swimsuit, this '90s trend isn't for the faint of heart. Choose one that features edgy studs like this Norma Kamali Mio Scoop-Back Swimsuit ($575).

Norma Kamali
Mio scoop-back swimsuit
$575
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Haight Scoop-Back Swimsuit
Haight Scoop-Back Swimsuit

This orange Haight Scoop-Back Swimsuit ($187) features a classic, round neckline and thin straps.

Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear
Haight scoop back swimsuit
$186.74
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear
Billabong Amaze Scoop-Back One-Piece
Billabong Amaze Scoop-Back One-Piece

This Billabong Amaze Scoop-Back One-Piece ($80) has "We Are the Sea" written across the front.

Billabong
Amaze Scoop Back One-Piece
$79.95
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Billabong One-Piece Swimwear
Kiini Tasmin Scoop-Back One-Piece
Kiini Tasmin Scoop-Back One-Piece

This Kiini Tasmin Scoop-Back One-Piece ($315) comes with colorful crochet piping.

Kiini
Tasmin Scoop Back One-Piece
$315
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Kiini One-Piece Swimwear
3 Cutout Swimsuits
Cutout Swimsuits

Another easy way you can show off a some skin is by opting for a one-piece with sexy cutouts. While these swimsuits are super flattering, they may leave you with some interesting tan lines. On the upside, there's no way you won't catch everybody's eye in this Mara Hoffman Vela Striped Cutout Swimsuit ($225).

Mara Hoffman
Vela Striped Cutout Swimsuit - Light blue
$225 $158
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Kore Swim Flora One-Piece
Kore Swim Flora One-Piece

This Kore Swim Flora One-Piece ($253) features a low neckline and a keyhole cutout in the front.

REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear
KORE SWIM Flora One Piece
$253
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman Tie Front One-Piece
Mara Hoffman Tie Front One-Piece

Look brighter than sunshine in this yellow Mara Hoffman Tie Front One-Piece ($230).

Mara Hoffman
Tie Front One Piece
$230
from Mara Hoffman
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit in Burgundy
Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit in Burgundy

This Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit ($384) features a halter neck and a belt that cinches in your waist.

Karla Colletto
Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit - Burgundy
$384 $154
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto Swimwear
4 Plunging Necklines
Plunging Necklines

A swimsuit with a plunging neckline can be flattering, provided you find the right style. For example, choosing a swimsuit that has a plunging neckline and vertical lines like this Skye & Staghorn Turkish Plunge One-Piece ($220) helps elongate your torso by drawing the eyes upward.

SKYE & staghorn
Turkish Plunge One Piece
$220
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more SKYE & staghorn One-Piece Swimwear
Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Palma One-Piece
Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Palma One-Piece

Opt for one with a tropical print like this Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Palma One-Piece ($190).

Stone Fox Swim
Monster Fruit Palma One Piece Swimsuit 8155902
$190
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Tori Praver Swimwear Kelly One-Piece Swimsuit
Tori Praver Swimwear Kelly One-Piece Swimsuit

Or go for a slimming black style like this Tori Praver Swimwear Kelly One-Piece Swimsuit ($150).

Tori Praver Swimwear
Kelly One Piece Swimsuit
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tori Praver Swimwear One-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped Willow One Piece
Solid & Striped Willow One Piece

This burgundy Solid & Striped Willow One Piece ($158) has stretch fabric that hugs your curves perfectly.

Solid & Striped
The Willow swimsuit
$158
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
5 White Swimsuits
White Swimsuits

While most women shy away from white swimsuits, we're here to say that it's actually one of the most flattering styles. You can think of a white swimsuit as the classic Summer staple: a LWD. Plus, this Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top ($85) and High-Waisted Bottoms ($61) will make your bronzed skin pop even more.

Kate Spade
Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top
$85
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear
Kate Spade
Scalloped High Waist Bottoms
$65
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim Broadway Scallop Bikini Top
Marysia Swim Broadway Scallop Bikini Top

For a more traditional silhouette, you can opt for this Melissa Odabash Monte Carlo Crochet Bikini ($137) that has chic gold-toned accents.

Melissa Odabash
Monte Carlo crochet bikini
$230 $138
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear
Trina Turk Women's Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece
Trina Turk Women's Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece

Give Summer the cold shoulder in this Trina Turk Women's Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit ($128).

Trina Turk
Women's Off The Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
$128
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Trina Turk One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit
Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit

Look white hot in this simple Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit ($219).

Karla Colletto
Round Neck Swimsuit
$219
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
6 Lace-Up Details
Lace-Up Details

It's all about the details with this next swimsuit trend. An easy way to try your hand at a daring trend is by opting for a swimsuit with lace-up details. The back of this Topshop Lace-Up Bikini Crop Top ($35) features a crisscross pattern, while the lace-up details on the Bikini Bottoms ($26) provide extra flexibility.

Topshop
Lace up bikini crop top
$35
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
Topshop
Women's Lace-Up Bikini Bottoms
$26
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash Sardinia Lace-Up Bikini Top in Antique Rose
Melissa Odabash Sardinia Lace-Up Bikini Top in Antique Rose

This Melissa Odabash Sardinia Lace-up Bikini Top in Antique Rose ($107) comes with adjustable straps and matching Bikini Briefs ($107).

Melissa Odabash
Sardinia Lace-up Bikini Top - Antique rose
$107 $54
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash
Sardinia Bikini Briefs - Antique rose
$107 $75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear
Jonathan Simkhai Lace-Up Swimsuit in Tomato Red
Jonathan Simkhai Lace-Up Swimsuit in Tomato Red

You can adjust the ties to find your perfect fit in this tomato red Jonathan Simkhai Lace-Up Swimsuit ($295).

Jonathan Simkhai
Mesh-trimmed Lace-up Swimsuit - Tomato red
$295 $118
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman Lace-Up Swimsuit
Mara Hoffman Lace-Up Swimsuit

Mara Hoffman Lace-Up Swimsuit ($327) was designed to accentuate your curves with its low back and adjustable lace-up front.

Mara Hoffman
Lace-up swimsuit
$327 $196
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
