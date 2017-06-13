6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Daring Swimsuit Trends 6 Swimsuit Styles That Are Daring but Surprisingly Flattering June 13, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Lately, we've been seeing a ton of celebrities opting for daring swimsuit styles. From Emily Ratajkowski's sexy cutout bikini to Hailey Baldwin's white-hot one, this revealing trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. But one thing we've learned over the years is that just because it's trendy doesn't mean it looks good on everyone. With this in mind, we've curated six daring swimsuit looks that are surprisingly flattering. For even easier shopping, click below to get to the style you want. High-Leg One-Pieces Scoop-Back One-Pieces Cutout Swimsuits Plunging Necklines White Swimsuits Lace-Up Details Shop Brands River Island · Mara Hoffman · Norma Kamali · Kiini · Stone Fox Swim · Kate Spade · Karla Colletto · Asos · Billabong · SKYE & staghorn · Tori Praver Swimwear · Solid & Striped · Melissa Odabash · Trina Turk · Topshop · Jonathan Simkhai 1 High-Leg One-Pieces High-leg swimsuits have been resurrected from the '90s. This Baywatch-inspired silhouette makes your legs look like they go on for miles. Opt for this Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit ($58) that has "Beach Please" written across the front. Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear Women's The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuut $58 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear River Island White Print High-Leg Swimsuit Opt for this trippy River Island White Print High-Leg Swimsuit ($34). River Island Womens White print high leg swimsuit $34 $20 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island One-Piece Swimwear ASOS Rainbow Print Shirred High-Leg Swimsuit Chase the rainbow in this shirred ASOS Rainbow Print High-Leg Swimsuit ($48). Asos Rainbow Print Shirred High Leg Swimsuit $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece This Mara Hoffman High-Leg One-Piece ($225) features a vibrant print. Mara Hoffman High Leg One Piece $225 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear 2 Scoop-Back One-Piece One way you can show off some skin without opting for a two-piece is by choosing a scoop-back one-piece. Just like the high-leg swimsuit, this '90s trend isn't for the faint of heart. Choose one that features edgy studs like this Norma Kamali Mio Scoop-Back Swimsuit ($575). Norma Kamali Mio scoop-back swimsuit $575 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear Haight Scoop-Back Swimsuit This orange Haight Scoop-Back Swimsuit ($187) features a classic, round neckline and thin straps. Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear Haight scoop back swimsuit $186.74 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch One-Piece Swimwear Billabong Amaze Scoop-Back One-Piece This Billabong Amaze Scoop-Back One-Piece ($80) has "We Are the Sea" written across the front. Billabong Amaze Scoop Back One-Piece $79.95 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Billabong One-Piece Swimwear Kiini Tasmin Scoop-Back One-Piece This Kiini Tasmin Scoop-Back One-Piece ($315) comes with colorful crochet piping. Kiini Tasmin Scoop Back One-Piece $315 from Kirna Zabete Buy Now See more Kiini One-Piece Swimwear 3 Cutout Swimsuits Another easy way you can show off a some skin is by opting for a one-piece with sexy cutouts. While these swimsuits are super flattering, they may leave you with some interesting tan lines. On the upside, there's no way you won't catch everybody's eye in this Mara Hoffman Vela Striped Cutout Swimsuit ($225). Mara Hoffman Vela Striped Cutout Swimsuit - Light blue $225 $158 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Kore Swim Flora One-Piece This Kore Swim Flora One-Piece ($253) features a low neckline and a keyhole cutout in the front. REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear KORE SWIM Flora One Piece $253 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Tie Front One-Piece Look brighter than sunshine in this yellow Mara Hoffman Tie Front One-Piece ($230). Mara Hoffman Tie Front One Piece $230 from Mara Hoffman Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit in Burgundy This Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit ($384) features a halter neck and a belt that cinches in your waist. Karla Colletto Palazzo Striped Wrap Swimsuit - Burgundy $384 $154 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Karla Colletto Swimwear 4 Plunging Necklines A swimsuit with a plunging neckline can be flattering, provided you find the right style. For example, choosing a swimsuit that has a plunging neckline and vertical lines like this Skye & Staghorn Turkish Plunge One-Piece ($220) helps elongate your torso by drawing the eyes upward. SKYE & staghorn Turkish Plunge One Piece $220 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more SKYE & staghorn One-Piece Swimwear Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Palma One-Piece Opt for one with a tropical print like this Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Palma One-Piece ($190). Stone Fox Swim Monster Fruit Palma One Piece Swimsuit 8155902 $190 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim One-Piece Swimwear Tori Praver Swimwear Kelly One-Piece Swimsuit Or go for a slimming black style like this Tori Praver Swimwear Kelly One-Piece Swimsuit ($150). Tori Praver Swimwear Kelly One Piece Swimsuit $150 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Tori Praver Swimwear One-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Willow One Piece This burgundy Solid & Striped Willow One Piece ($158) has stretch fabric that hugs your curves perfectly. Solid & Striped The Willow swimsuit $158 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear 5 White Swimsuits While most women shy away from white swimsuits, we're here to say that it's actually one of the most flattering styles. You can think of a white swimsuit as the classic Summer staple: a LWD. Plus, this Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top ($85) and High-Waisted Bottoms ($61) will make your bronzed skin pop even more. Kate Spade Scalloped Bandeau Bikini Top $85 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear Kate Spade Scalloped High Waist Bottoms $65 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear Marysia Swim Broadway Scallop Bikini Top For a more traditional silhouette, you can opt for this Melissa Odabash Monte Carlo Crochet Bikini ($137) that has chic gold-toned accents. Melissa Odabash Monte Carlo crochet bikini $230 $138 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear Trina Turk Women's Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Give Summer the cold shoulder in this Trina Turk Women's Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit ($128). Trina Turk Women's Off The Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit $128 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Trina Turk One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit Look white hot in this simple Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit ($219). Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit $219 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear 6 Lace-Up Details It's all about the details with this next swimsuit trend. An easy way to try your hand at a daring trend is by opting for a swimsuit with lace-up details. The back of this Topshop Lace-Up Bikini Crop Top ($35) features a crisscross pattern, while the lace-up details on the Bikini Bottoms ($26) provide extra flexibility. Topshop Lace up bikini crop top $35 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear Topshop Women's Lace-Up Bikini Bottoms $26 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Two-Piece Swimwear Melissa Odabash Sardinia Lace-Up Bikini Top in Antique Rose This Melissa Odabash Sardinia Lace-up Bikini Top in Antique Rose ($107) comes with adjustable straps and matching Bikini Briefs ($107). Melissa Odabash Sardinia Lace-up Bikini Top - Antique rose $107 $54 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear Melissa Odabash Sardinia Bikini Briefs - Antique rose $107 $75 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear Jonathan Simkhai Lace-Up Swimsuit in Tomato Red You can adjust the ties to find your perfect fit in this tomato red Jonathan Simkhai Lace-Up Swimsuit ($295). Jonathan Simkhai Mesh-trimmed Lace-up Swimsuit - Tomato red $295 $118 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Jonathan Simkhai One-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Lace-Up Swimsuit Mara Hoffman Lace-Up Swimsuit ($327) was designed to accentuate your curves with its low back and adjustable lace-up front. Mara Hoffman Lace-up swimsuit $327 $196 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear Share this post SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerTrendsShopping