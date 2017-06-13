6 Swimsuit Styles That Are Daring but Surprisingly Flattering

Lately, we've been seeing a ton of celebrities opting for daring swimsuit styles. From Emily Ratajkowski's sexy cutout bikini to Hailey Baldwin's white-hot one, this revealing trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. But one thing we've learned over the years is that just because it's trendy doesn't mean it looks good on everyone. With this in mind, we've curated six daring swimsuit looks that are surprisingly flattering.

For even easier shopping, click below to get to the style you want.