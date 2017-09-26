 Skip Nav
Street Style
Ciao, Bella! The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
Street Style
I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It
Kate Middleton
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Elizabeth Taylor Had Some of the Strongest Hat Game in Hollywood History — and It's Perfect Inspiration

It's been six years since Elizabeth Taylor passed away, and the Hollywood legend left behind a legacy of classic films, HIV/AIDS activism, and iconic style. Elizabeth found a way to make the trends of each decade work for her, whether it was the form-fitting dresses of the 1950s, the floaty caftans of the '60s and '70s, or the shoulder pads and bold prints of the '80s — but one major style staple that Elizabeth owned more than any other was her headwear. Liz had some of the strongest hat game in Hollywood, from oversize headdresses to bright, artfully wrapped scarves. While she certainly didn't begin the headwrap craze, Elizabeth Taylor definitely made it one of her signatures. Read on for the legendary actress's most stylish headwear moments.

Related
From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family

A chic patterned scarf accessorized her fur coat in 1958.
It was only the brightest, boldest patterns for Liz.
She tied on this scarf while visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem in 1975.
She went denim on denim with a newsboy cap in 1973.
And sported a sweet yellow cap in 1967.
Matching her hat to her outfit was a signature for the star — she wore this polka-dot look during her honeymoon with Eddie Fisher in 1959.
She matched her leopard print coat with a fur hat in 1963.
Elizabeth donned another fuzzy topper in 1963.
She spoke to the press with husband Richard Burton wearing this fur hat in 1968.
Elizabeth bundled up in a white fur coat with fuzzy hood in 1982.
How amazingly '80s is this fur head muff?
Elizabeth also had a thing for flowers, as evidenced by her headwear at her (first) wedding to Richard Burton in 1964.
A closer look at Liz's gorgeous flower crown in 1964.
She wore this pretty lilac topper on the set of The Mirror Crack'd in 1980.
Elizabeth wore a white petal headwrap while boarding an ocean liner with husband Richard Burton in 1968.
Liz sported a similar hat with white petals for the wedding of Richard Burton's personal assistant in 1969.
This gorgeous floral hat was matched with a low-cut dress and diamond earrings in 1961.
Liz tied on a black turban while in London with her third husband, Mike Todd, in 1958.
She wore this matching pink caftan and turban during a trip to Italy in 1973.
For Richard Burton's memorial service in 1984, Liz covered her hair in a black turban.
This smart, wide-brimmed white and black hat was paired with a black dress in 1960.
In 1960, Liz covered her face from the sun in this chic woven hat.
Going big in Bulgari headdress at the "Save Venice" masked ball for in 1967.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaElizabeth TaylorCelebrity StyleHats
Join The Conversation
Sharon Tate
by Brittney Stephens
Sophia Loren Pictures
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Emily Ratajkowski Wearing White Brock Collection Dress
Emily Ratajkowski
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Video of Elizabeth Taylor Doing Her Makeup
Elizabeth Taylor
This Vintage Video of Elizabeth Taylor Doing Her Makeup Is Enchanting
by Kelsey Garcia
Melania Trump Favorite Brands at Fashion Week Spring 2018
Melania Trump
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds