The Emily Ratajkowski Swimsuit You Should Copy Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Emily Ratajkowski's Swimsuits by Personality Type
Emily Ratajkowski has worn just about every swimsuit in the book. Mix-and-match bikinis, sultry maillots, halter style one-pieces with cheeky backs — you name it, she's tried it, then shared it on social media. That's what we love about the supermodel-turned-actress and activist: she's not afraid to experiment with colors and silhouettes, providing us with brand new beachwear inspiration on the regular. In fact, we discovered that Emily's got a poolside ensemble for every mood. That led us to pair each one with a specific zodiac sign, and just like that, your Emily Ratajkowski swim horoscope awaits. Scroll to see what's written in the stars, then shop away.