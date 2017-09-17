Emmys Best Dressed 2017
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Yara Shahidi in Prada
Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera
Kiernan Shipka in Miu Miu
Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein By Appointment
Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel Haute Couture
Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein By Appointment
With their sights set on another award season, the leading ladies of TV set out to turn heads at the Emmys. They succeeded — and then some. But, once the red carpet wrapped, six stellar style moments emerged in a league of their own. From red carpet ingenue Millie Bobby Brown making her mark in a ballerina-inspired tulle gown to Hollywood veterans like Nicole Kidman wowing us in red, these are the six looks we'll remember long after tonight. The big question still remains — who is your best dressed?
