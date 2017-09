The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys

With their sights set on another award season, the leading ladies of TV set out to turn heads at the Emmys . They succeeded — and then some. But, once the red carpet wrapped, six stellar style moments emerged in a league of their own. From red carpet ingenue Millie Bobby Brown making her mark in a ballerina-inspired tulle gown to Hollywood veterans like Nicole Kidman wowing us in red, these are the six looks we'll remember long after tonight. The big question still remains — who is your best dressed?