6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Accessories Etsy Earrings 15 Bold and Stylish Handmade Earrings From Etsy — All Under $13 June 16, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams Etsy is a treasure trove of fun and unique accessories. The key is to be patient on your search — you'll almost always find exactly what you're looking for if you dig around long enough. My favorite thing to buy from Etsy is statement earrings. In fact, I'm obsessed. There are so many vibrant, beautiful options out there. We rounded up the best pairs available for under $13. Treat yourself to a few pairs to take your outfits to the next level. RelatedIt Was Only a Matter of Time Before Millennial Pink Pom-Pom Earrings Took Over Teal Blue and Gold Pom Pom Earrings A touch of gold dresses up these teal earrings ($10). teal earrings $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Green Embroidered Tassel Earrings The fan shape of these green embroidered earrings ($9) is a different silhouette we would love to try. green embroidered earrings $9 from etsy.com Buy Now Four Layered Ombre Pink Tassel Earrings Get your ultimate pink fix with these ombre tassel earrings ($12). ombre tassel earrings $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Yellow Fringe Earrings These cool fringe earrings ($11) have great movement. fringe earrings $11 from etsy.com Buy Now Black and Gold Ball Statement Earrings We'll wear these ball earrings ($12) with a little black dress. ball earrings $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Neon Pink Tassel Earrings with Pom-Poms The touch of turquoise stands out against these neon pink earrings ($7). neon pink earrings $7 from etsy.com Buy Now Pink Pom-Pom and Gold Circle Statement Earrings We're snagging these pom-pom earrings ($12) for our next weekend getaway. pom-pom earrings $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Blue Knot Earrings The sculptural design of these blue knot earrings ($11) looks like a piece of art. blue knot earrings $11 from etsy.com Buy Now Multicolor Tassel and Gold Statement Earrings These colorful earrings ($12) have tassels, rhinestones, and gold accents — it's three trends in one. colorful earrings $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Transparent Red Earrings These transparent red earrings ($10) have a mod '60s vibe to them. transparent red earrings $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Marble and Gold Pendant Earrings We'll wear these marble earrings ($12) with just about everything we own. marble earrings $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Yellow Mini Pom-Pom Earrings | If you don't want something too big, try these little yellow earrings ($11). little yellow earrings $11 from etsy.com Buy Now Red Beaded Coral Earrings The coral look of these beaded earrings ($13) is perfect for summertime. beaded earrings $13 from etsy.com Buy Now Tassel Statement Earrings The neutral colors of these tassel earrings ($12) make them a versatile choice. tassel earrings $12 from etsy.com Buy Now Purple Tassel and Pom-Pom Earrings Wear these purple earrings ($11) with a white tee and jeans. purple earrings $11 from etsy.com Buy Now