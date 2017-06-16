 Skip Nav
15 Bold and Stylish Handmade Earrings From Etsy — All Under $13

Etsy Earrings

15 Bold and Stylish Handmade Earrings From Etsy — All Under $13

Etsy is a treasure trove of fun and unique accessories. The key is to be patient on your search — you'll almost always find exactly what you're looking for if you dig around long enough. My favorite thing to buy from Etsy is statement earrings. In fact, I'm obsessed. There are so many vibrant, beautiful options out there. We rounded up the best pairs available for under $13. Treat yourself to a few pairs to take your outfits to the next level.

Teal Blue and Gold Pom Pom Earrings
Teal Blue and Gold Pom Pom Earrings

A touch of gold dresses up these teal earrings ($10).

teal earrings
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Green Embroidered Tassel Earrings
Green Embroidered Tassel Earrings

The fan shape of these green embroidered earrings ($9) is a different silhouette we would love to try.

green embroidered earrings
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Four Layered Ombre Pink Tassel Earrings
Four Layered Ombre Pink Tassel Earrings

Get your ultimate pink fix with these ombre tassel earrings ($12).

ombre tassel earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Yellow Fringe Earrings
Yellow Fringe Earrings

These cool fringe earrings ($11) have great movement.

fringe earrings
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Black and Gold Ball Statement Earrings
Black and Gold Ball Statement Earrings

We'll wear these ball earrings ($12) with a little black dress.

ball earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Neon Pink Tassel Earrings with Pom-Poms
Neon Pink Tassel Earrings with Pom-Poms

The touch of turquoise stands out against these neon pink earrings ($7).

neon pink earrings
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pink Pom-Pom and Gold Circle Statement Earrings
Pink Pom-Pom and Gold Circle Statement Earrings

We're snagging these pom-pom earrings ($12) for our next weekend getaway.

pom-pom earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Blue Knot Earrings
Blue Knot Earrings

The sculptural design of these blue knot earrings ($11) looks like a piece of art.

blue knot earrings
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Multicolor Tassel and Gold Statement Earrings
Multicolor Tassel and Gold Statement Earrings

These colorful earrings ($12) have tassels, rhinestones, and gold accents — it's three trends in one.

colorful earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Transparent Red Earrings
Transparent Red Earrings

These transparent red earrings ($10) have a mod '60s vibe to them.

transparent red earrings
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Marble and Gold Pendant Earrings
Marble and Gold Pendant Earrings

We'll wear these marble earrings ($12) with just about everything we own.

marble earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Yellow Mini Pom-Pom Earrings |
Yellow Mini Pom-Pom Earrings |

If you don't want something too big, try these little yellow earrings ($11).

little yellow earrings
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Red Beaded Coral Earrings
Red Beaded Coral Earrings

The coral look of these beaded earrings ($13) is perfect for summertime.

beaded earrings
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tassel Statement Earrings
Tassel Statement Earrings

The neutral colors of these tassel earrings ($12) make them a versatile choice.

tassel earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Purple Tassel and Pom-Pom Earrings
Purple Tassel and Pom-Pom Earrings

Wear these purple earrings ($11) with a white tee and jeans.

purple earrings
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
