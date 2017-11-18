 Skip Nav
Eva Longoria's Sheer Dress at Serena Williams's Wedding Might Have Raised a Few Eyebrows
Eva Longoria's Sheer Dress at Serena Williams's Wedding Might Have Raised a Few Eyebrows

Serena Williams threw a top-secret wedding in New Orleans, and though we don't know what her dress looked like yet, we do know what her guests wore. While Kim Kardashian showed up in a black bodycon Yeezy dress, Eva Longoria took a risk and wore a crystal-embellished blue gown. It was also completely sheer and had a low-cut neckline.

The whole look was definitely sexy and something we'd typically see on a red carpet, but it was completely unexpected for a wedding. There are so many style rules for wedding guests, but it appears in Hollywood, anything goes. Read on to see Eva's dress from all angles, then let us know if you'd dare to rock the look to a wedding. If so, shop similar dress selections ahead.

Outfits to Try When You Have "Nothing to Wear" to a Wedding
Adrianna Papell
Plus Beaded Sheer-Sleeve Gown
$335
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Adrianna Papell Plus Dresses
Self-Portrait
One Shoulder Broderie Midi Dress
$437.02
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Asos
Embroidered Mesh and Lace Midi Dress
$106 $47.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Bardot
Women's Gemma Halter Lace Sheath Dress
$119
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bardot Cocktail Dresses
Tadashi Shoji
Women's V-Neck Tiered Gown
$588
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tadashi Shoji Evening Dresses
Eva Longoria Attended Serena Williams's Wedding
She Wore a Sheer Blue Gown With Embellished Crystals
It Was a Look We Would Traditionally See on a Red Carpet
Would You Wear This Look to a Wedding?
If You Would Wear a Sheer Blue Gown, Shop Some Options Ahead
Self-Portrait Dress
Asos Dress
Bardot Dress
Tadashi Shoji Dress
