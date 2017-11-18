Eva Longoria Sheer Blue Dress at Serena Williams's Wedding
Eva Longoria's Sheer Dress at Serena Williams's Wedding Might Have Raised a Few Eyebrows
Serena Williams threw a top-secret wedding in New Orleans, and though we don't know what her dress looked like yet, we do know what her guests wore. While Kim Kardashian showed up in a black bodycon Yeezy dress, Eva Longoria took a risk and wore a crystal-embellished blue gown. It was also completely sheer and had a low-cut neckline.
The whole look was definitely sexy and something we'd typically see on a red carpet, but it was completely unexpected for a wedding. There are so many style rules for wedding guests, but it appears in Hollywood, anything goes. Read on to see Eva's dress from all angles, then let us know if you'd dare to rock the look to a wedding. If so, shop similar dress selections ahead.
