This Bride's Sheer $15,000 Wedding Dress Is Fit For a Royal

Eveie Longdon married Max Sangster in a weekend-long extravaganza in Ibiza. The gorgeous bride is apparently close friends with Princess Eugenie and owns a lingerie line called Bare London. For her big day, the bride chose a beautiful Zuhair Murad gown that costs around $15,000. Her stunning wedding dress featured a sheer lace design with a tulle skirt attached to the back. She finished off her look with a long veil that also featured a matching lace design. Keep reading to see pictures of her jaw-dropping gown ahead.