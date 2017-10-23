 Skip Nav
You Only Need 2 Items to Make These 20 Halloween Costumes
Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
This Bride's Sheer $15,000 Wedding Dress Is Fit For a Royal

Eveie Longdon married Max Sangster in a weekend-long extravaganza in Ibiza. The gorgeous bride is apparently close friends with Princess Eugenie and owns a lingerie line called Bare London. For her big day, the bride chose a beautiful Zuhair Murad gown that costs around $15,000. Her stunning wedding dress featured a sheer lace design with a tulle skirt attached to the back. She finished off her look with a long veil that also featured a matching lace design. Keep reading to see pictures of her jaw-dropping gown ahead.

This Fashion Girl Just Wore the Lace Wedding Dress You Weren't Expecting
