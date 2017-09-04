Excuse Us While We Freak Out Over These 11 Fall Flats From Neiman Marcus

It's tricky to find a stylish shoe that will take you from Summer to Fall. When in doubt, always go for flats — they're the perfect solution. There are plenty of cool picks that work with dresses and skirts as well as jeans and trousers. The whimsical prints, metallic hardware, and rich velvet fabrics will keep you looking chic for many months to come. Not to mention they're all super comfortable! Neiman Marcus has a plethora of luxe picks right now that we are dying to get our hands on. These high-quality options won't fall apart quickly; they will last for years. Indulge in one of these beautiful pairs of flats.