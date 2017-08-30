 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Lightweight Jackets That Are Perfect for Fall — All From Loft

If you're on the hunt for a new jacket, try investing in one that is versatile and can last you throughout the years. Thin jackets always come in handy during seasonal changes because you can carry them in your purse as a smart "just in case" choice for when you feel that unexpected chill in the air. Not to mention, lighter jackets are great to travel with and easy to pack. Loft is one of those retailers that has a wide range of styles and shades to shop. From floral prints to moto jackets, we found top picks that can instantly upgrade any outfit.

LOFT
Fringe Knit Jacket
$79.50 $64.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Floral Patchwork Jacket
$118
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Modern Denim Jacket
$89.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Denim Jackets
LOFT
Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$128
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Jackets
LOFT
Linen Cotton Motorcycle Jacket
$89.50 $79.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Floral Jacquard Bomber Jacket
$108 $89.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Floral Kimono Jacket
$49.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Back Pleat Sateen Jacket
$89.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Botanical Garden Jacket
$98 $89.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Sateen Utility Jacket
$108
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Jackets
LOFT
Prismsport x Lou & Grey Waterfall Bomber Jacket
$168 $119.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Jackets
LOFT
Botanical Charmeuse Bomber Jacket
$108 $99.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Jackets
Loft Fringe Knit Jacket
Loft Floral Patchwork Jacket
Loft Modern Denim Jacket
Loft Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Loft Linen Cotton Motorcycle Jacket
Loft Floral Jacquard Bomber Jacket
Loft Floral Kimono Jacket
Loft Back Pleat Sateen Jacket
Loft Botanical Garden Jacket
Loft Sateen Utility Jacket
Loft Prismsport x Lou & Grey Waterfall Bomber Jacket
Loft Botanical Charmeuse Bomber Jacket
Start Slideshow
LoftMust HavesJacketsFallFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
LOFT
Fringe Knit Jacket
from LOFT
$79.50$64.99
LOFT
Floral Patchwork Jacket
from LOFT
$118
LOFT
Modern Denim Jacket
from LOFT
$89.50
LOFT
Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
from LOFT
$128
LOFT
Linen Cotton Motorcycle Jacket
from LOFT
$89.50$79.99
LOFT
Floral Jacquard Bomber Jacket
from LOFT
$108$89.99
LOFT
Floral Kimono Jacket
from LOFT
$49.50
LOFT
Back Pleat Sateen Jacket
from LOFT
$89.50
LOFT
Botanical Garden Jacket
from LOFT
$98$89.99
LOFT
Sateen Utility Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Prismsport x Lou & Grey Waterfall Bomber Jacket
from LOFT
$168$119.99
LOFT
Botanical Charmeuse Bomber Jacket
from LOFT
$108$99.99
Shop More
LOFT Petite Jackets SHOP MORE
LOFT
Swing Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Field Jacket
from LOFT
$98
LOFT
Cotton Sateen Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$118$79.88
LOFT
Camo Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Tie Cuff Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT Jackets SHOP MORE
Zappos
Fj llr ven - Keb Loft Jacket Women's Jacket
from Zappos
$250$174.99
LOFT
Swing Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Field Jacket
from LOFT
$98
LOFT
Floral Kimono Jacket
from LOFT
$49.50
LOFT
Cotton Sateen Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$118$79.88
LOFT Denim Jackets SHOP MORE
LOFT
Denim Jacket in Staple Mid Indigo Wash
from LOFT
$79.50
LOFT
Collarless Denim Jacket
from LOFT
$89.50
LOFT
Denim Jacket in Dark Classic Indigo Wash
from LOFT
$79.50
LOFT
Tall Denim Jacket in Staple Mid Indigo Wash
from LOFT
$79.50
LOFT
Petite Denim Jacket in Dark Classic Indigo Wash
from LOFT
$79.50
LOFT Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simply_darlings
thedoubletakegirls
thedoubletakegirls
mzerby
LOFT Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
newmexicoblonde
hauteandhumid
megbiram
courtneerodgers
LOFT Denim Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
krystintysire
seekingjoyalways
whatjesswore
fancythingsblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds