12 Lightweight Jackets That Are Perfect for Fall — All From Loft

If you're on the hunt for a new jacket, try investing in one that is versatile and can last you throughout the years. Thin jackets always come in handy during seasonal changes because you can carry them in your purse as a smart "just in case" choice for when you feel that unexpected chill in the air. Not to mention, lighter jackets are great to travel with and easy to pack. Loft is one of those retailers that has a wide range of styles and shades to shop. From floral prints to moto jackets, we found top picks that can instantly upgrade any outfit.