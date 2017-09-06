Everything Our Editors Are Shopping This Month

Summer's wrapped, but we're taking solace in Fall shopping. Our editors have been biding their time, waiting for the turn of seasons to slip on ankle boots instead of sandals with their day dresses and cozy up in cool knits. Quite seriously, we've been stalking all the Fall goods in the meantime, making a list of the things we have to have and the best new arrivals of the season. So, if a pumpkin spice latte won't cure your end-of-Summer blues, perhaps this list of new deliveries will. Inside, you'll find our editors' guide to the best of what's new and what's worth the money. Read on and shop.