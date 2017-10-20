The 1 Stylish Line You Should Be Shopping at Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a fashion-girl-favorite retailer for many reasons. Whether you're shopping for the latest in metallic beauty palettes or looking for a great pair of chelsea boots to get you through the Fall, you'll likely find what you're looking for. When it comes to womenswear, it can be overwhelming because there are so many great pieces to peruse. To help you make some fun cold-weather purchases, we looked to Nordstrom's in-house line Treasure & Bond, which is rife with of-the-moment trends that are still practical enough for everyday wear. From shoes to blouses, check out our top picks.