 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 1 Stylish Line You Should Be Shopping at Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a fashion-girl-favorite retailer for many reasons. Whether you're shopping for the latest in metallic beauty palettes or looking for a great pair of chelsea boots to get you through the Fall, you'll likely find what you're looking for. When it comes to womenswear, it can be overwhelming because there are so many great pieces to peruse. To help you make some fun cold-weather purchases, we looked to Nordstrom's in-house line Treasure & Bond, which is rife with of-the-moment trends that are still practical enough for everyday wear. From shoes to blouses, check out our top picks.

Treasure & Bond Women's Crop Jogger Pants
Treasure & Bond Women's Adjustable Baseball Cap
Treasure & Bond Women's X Something Navy Ruffle Satin Blouse
Treasure & Bond Women's Ripped Relaxed Fit Jeans
Treasure & Bond Women's Ainsley Pointy Toe Loafer
Treasure & Bond Women's X Something Navy Floral Print Slipdress
Treasure & Bond Women's X Something Navy Poplin Sleeve Sweatshirt
Treasure & Bond Women's X Something Navy Kaine Strappy Mule
Treasure & Bond Women's Avery Studded Wallet on a Chain
Treasure & Bond Women's Officers Jacket
Treasure & Bond Women's Ezra Studded Bootie
Treasure & Bond Women's X Something Navy Sweater Dress
Treasure & Bond Women's X Something Navy Leather Miniskirt
Treasure & Bond Women's Metallic Band Wool Felt Panama Hat
Start Slideshow
Treasure & BondMom ShoppingNordstromShopping
Shop More
Treasure & Bond Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Treasure & Bond
Women's Side Ruched Body-Con Dress
from Nordstrom
$59
Treasure & Bond
Women's Treasure&bond Turtleneck Sweater Dress
from Nordstrom
$89
Treasure & Bond
Women's Pleated Midi Dress
from Nordstrom
$79$47.40
Treasure & Bond
Women's Off The Shoulder Sweatshirt Dress
from Nordstrom
$69$41.40
Treasure & Bond
Women's Cutaway Tank Dress
from Nordstrom
$59
Treasure & Bond Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Treasure & Bond
Women's High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$79
Treasure & Bond
Women's Drapey Plaid Shirt
from Nordstrom
$69
Treasure & Bond
Women's X Something Navy Multistrand Necklace
from Nordstrom
$39
Treasure & Bond
Women's Lynx Stretch Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$99.95
Treasure & Bond
Women's Treasure&bond 'Throw On' Cardigan
from Nordstrom
$99
Treasure & Bond Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
Treasure & Bond
Women's High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$79
Treasure & Bond
Women's Crop Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$79
Treasure & Bond
Women's X Something Navy Pearl Crop Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$99
Treasure & Bond
Women's X Something Navy Loose Fit Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89
Treasure & Bond
Women's Crop Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$89$49.90
Treasure & Bond Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themiddlecloset
whatwouldkikiwear
bresheppard
themiddlecloset
Treasure & Bond Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
marinaaaa_c
cmcoving
kendieveryday
gade4real
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds