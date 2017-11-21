Flats to Wear For the Holidays
Olivia Palermo Has the Best Idea For Fancy Holiday Flats
Leave it to Olivia Palermo to make party dressing look fabulous but comfortable all at once. The style influencer and entrepreneur knows that luxurious footwear doesn't mean a sky-high stiletto. Her countless appearances in fancy dresses and flats have inspired our search to find the 25 most stunning loafers, slippers, and mules this season, none of which will hurt your feet, and all of which will earn you just as many compliments as any pair of glitter pumps.
Crystal-embellished Leather-trimmed Velvet Ballet Flats - Burgundy
$990
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Embroidered Satin Flat Mules
$690
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Clara Velvet Pointed Toe Tie Flats
$428
from Bloomingdale's
Quin Crinkle Metallic Mule Flat
$295
from Neiman Marcus
Women's Amelie Suede and Striped Mink Fur Flats
$250
from Bloomingdale's
Women's Floral-Embroidered Velvet Mules
$1,290
Pauline Satin Bow Flat - Shoe
$130
from Kenneth Cole
Crystal-embellished backless satin flats
$635
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Lola Embellished Patent-leather Ballet Flats - Black
$725
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
