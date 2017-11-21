 Skip Nav
Olivia Palermo Has the Best Idea For Fancy Holiday Flats

Leave it to Olivia Palermo to make party dressing look fabulous but comfortable all at once. The style influencer and entrepreneur knows that luxurious footwear doesn't mean a sky-high stiletto. Her countless appearances in fancy dresses and flats have inspired our search to find the 25 most stunning loafers, slippers, and mules this season, none of which will hurt your feet, and all of which will earn you just as many compliments as any pair of glitter pumps.

Zara Flat Slingback Shoes With Beaded Appliqué
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Everlane
The Modern Tassel Loafer
$180
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Flats
Miu Miu
Crystal-embellished Leather-trimmed Velvet Ballet Flats - Burgundy
$990
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Flats
Kate Spade
Melia Ballet Flats
$298
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats
The Row
Women's Velvet Ankle-Tie Flats
$795
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more The Row Flats
Prada
Jeweled Velvet Flat Mules
$875
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Prada Flats
Forever 21
Faux Leather Loafers
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Flats
Gucci
Princetown lace slipper
$790
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Flats
Asos
LILAC Wide Fit Embellished Pointed Ballet Flats
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Flats
Zara Flat Gathered Mules With Pointed Toes
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Sam Edelman
Rochester Ballet Flats
$118
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Flats
Oscar de la Renta
Embroidered Satin Flat Mules
$690
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Flats
M.Gemi
The Amarena
$248
from M.Gemi
Buy Now See more M.Gemi Flats
Oasis
Ntu Lace Embellished Flat
$52
from Oasis
Buy Now See more Oasis Flats
Tory Burch
Clara Velvet Pointed Toe Tie Flats
$428
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Flats
H&M
Loafers
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Flats
Loeffler Randall
Quin Crinkle Metallic Mule Flat
$295
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Flats
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Amelie Suede and Striped Mink Fur Flats
$250
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Flats
Alberta Ferretti
Women's Floral-Embroidered Velvet Mules
$1,290
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Alberta Ferretti Flats
Kenneth Cole New York
Pauline Satin Bow Flat - Shoe
$130
from Kenneth Cole
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Flats
Aquazzura
Sunflower Flats
$695
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Aquazzura Flats
Rochas
Crystal-embellished backless satin flats
$635
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Rochas Flats
J.Crew
Glitter speckled velvet loafer mules
$168
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Flats
Chloé
Women's Quincey Leather Loafers
$650
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Chloé Flats
Nicholas Kirkwood
Lola Embellished Patent-leather Ballet Flats - Black
$725
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Flats
