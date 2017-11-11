Need a Holiday Party Outfit? Amal Clooney's at Your Service

Amal Clooney's closet is full of inspiration for any type of girl. Whether you're the boho type or a business lady, there's no end to the outfit ideas this woman offers. Amal maintains a busy schedule — she's a human rights lawyer and activist, a mom of two, and she makes time to support her husband's Hollywood career — so how does she take her wardrobe from work to play?

Well, when Amal parties, she goes all out. Her rule for ritzy occasion dressing is simply this: opt for high-shine and regal-like glamour, taking all box clutches and statement earrings into consideration. Ahead, find tips we've gleaned from Amal's looks that will help you construct fabulous Winter ensembles made for going out.