Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Vera Wang
This Major Fashion Blogger's Sister Just Wore the Coolest Wedding Dress of 2017
Street Style
The 1 Shoe You'd Never Expect to Make It Past Summer Is Everywhere For Fall
Need a Holiday Party Outfit? Amal Clooney's at Your Service

Amal Clooney's closet is full of inspiration for any type of girl. Whether you're the boho type or a business lady, there's no end to the outfit ideas this woman offers. Amal maintains a busy schedule — she's a human rights lawyer and activist, a mom of two, and she makes time to support her husband's Hollywood career — so how does she take her wardrobe from work to play?

Well, when Amal parties, she goes all out. Her rule for ritzy occasion dressing is simply this: opt for high-shine and regal-like glamour, taking all box clutches and statement earrings into consideration. Ahead, find tips we've gleaned from Amal's looks that will help you construct fabulous Winter ensembles made for going out.

Don't Be Afraid to Go Monochrome in Gold
The Addition of 1 Pussy-Bow Can Be Superfestive
Play Up the Glamour With Shimmering Drop Earrings
Florals Are Festive For Any Season — Draw Attention to Them
Dark Leather and Light Tweed Complement Each Other
Ground a Loose, Sexy Dress With Power Pumps
Winter Whites Look Even Better With a Flash of a Holiday-Friendly Color
Pastels Can Work in the Fall and Winter — Just Add Festive Accessories
Don't Be Afraid to Play With Texture
Red and Silver Is the Color Combination That Takes the Cake During the Holidays
Strappy Shoes Can Be the Focal Point of Your Whole Look
Party Pants Come in Satin or Silk — Make No Mistake About It
Work a Casual Tunic With Textured Tights to Make It Look Fancy
If You're Attending a Superfancy Event, Work a Slinky Maxi
The Best Way to Heighten a Black-and-White Look Is With a Red Lip
An LBD With Personality Makes All the Difference
For a Work Party, Style a Bright Dress With a Sophisticated Coat and Party Heels
