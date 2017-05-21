You're Doing Summer Wrong If You're Not Wearing These Floral Nikes

As if we weren't still psyched about the eye-catching sneakers from the Supreme, Comme des Garcons, and Nike collaboration, we've uncovered another batch of amazing Nike sneakers to obsess over. Behold: floral print Nikes.

While this pattern has been a Summer staple for as far back as we can remember, there's something so fresh about seeing it on a pair of sporty Nike kicks. From cherry blossom covered high-tops to Nike's cult Air Max 90 SE shoes, these are the nine floral Nikes you'll need to get your hands on ASAP.