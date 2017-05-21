5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Floral Nike Sneakers You're Doing Summer Wrong If You're Not Wearing These Floral Nikes May 21, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 99 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As if we weren't still psyched about the eye-catching sneakers from the Supreme, Comme des Garcons, and Nike collaboration, we've uncovered another batch of amazing Nike sneakers to obsess over. Behold: floral print Nikes. While this pattern has been a Summer staple for as far back as we can remember, there's something so fresh about seeing it on a pair of sporty Nike kicks. From cherry blossom covered high-tops to Nike's cult Air Max 90 SE shoes, these are the nine floral Nikes you'll need to get your hands on ASAP. RelatedCustom-Embroidered Yeezy Sneakers Are a Thing, and We Need Them Now Shop Brands Nike Instead of a Hawaiian-print shirt, why not opt for these Nike Air Pegasus 83 Sneakers ($90)? These dreamy Nike Sneakers ($144) feature a gorgeous cherry blossom print. These cherry blossom Nike Sneakers ($103) also come in a cool high-top version. You can rock these Nike Roshe Two Print Shoes ($100) everywhere from the gym to brunch with your friends. These graphic print Nike Sneakers ($94) scream "Summer is here!" Nike Air Max 90 SE's have long been considered a cult classic. See what all the hype is about by slipping on these Burgundy Floral-Print Sneakers ($120). For a muted style, try these Nike Women's Air Max Motion Sneakers ($90), which feature a gray and black floral print. In case you haven't realized, millennial pink is having a moment. Hop on the trend by trying these lace Nike Tanjun ENG Sneakers ($70). Stand out from the crowd in these vibrant pink and blue Nike Sneakers ($99). Share this post Summer FashionSummerTrendsNikeSneakersShoesShopping