 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Pieces to Shop From Forever 21's New Size-Inclusive Denim Line

Forever 21 is the latest fashion retailer to celebrate a woman's curves by offering a new denim line called 12 x 12. The collection features a mix of high-rise, mid-rise, and low-rise jeans in various washes from sizes small to 3X. The new line even offers several distressed overall options — Forever 21 covered all its bases. We're pretty excited for the launch, as it's a win for curvier women, who often face a lack of clothing options from brands. This body-positive news also follows on the heels of Target's photoshop-free swimsuit campaign, which are all good signs pointing toward a more size-inclusive industry. Read on to shop some of the new 12 x 12 items.

Related
Ashley Graham Has a Replacement For the Term "Plus-Size" — So Please Use It

Plus Size 12x12 Distressed Overalls
$38
from forever21.com
Buy Now
12x12 Distressed Jeans
$35
from forever21.com
Buy Now
12x12 Moto Denim Joggers
$35
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Plus Size 12x12 Denim Moto Overalls
$38
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Plus Size 12x12 Moto Joggers
$35
from forever21.com
Buy Now
12x12 Distressed Denim Joggers
$35
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Distressed Overalls
Distressed Jeans
Moto Denim Joggers
Denim Moto Overalls
Moto Joggers
Denim Joggers
Start Slideshow
AdsFashion NewsCampaignsCollectionsForever 21FallJeansDenimFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Plus Size 12x12 Distressed Overalls
from forever21.com
$38
12x12 Distressed Jeans
from forever21.com
$35
12x12 Moto Denim Joggers
from forever21.com
$35
Plus Size 12x12 Denim Moto Overalls
from forever21.com
$38
Plus Size 12x12 Moto Joggers
from forever21.com
$35
12x12 Distressed Denim Joggers
from forever21.com
$35
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds