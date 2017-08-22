The Best Pieces to Shop From Forever 21's New Size-Inclusive Denim Line

Forever 21 is the latest fashion retailer to celebrate a woman's curves by offering a new denim line called 12 x 12. The collection features a mix of high-rise, mid-rise, and low-rise jeans in various washes from sizes small to 3X. The new line even offers several distressed overall options — Forever 21 covered all its bases. We're pretty excited for the launch, as it's a win for curvier women, who often face a lack of clothing options from brands. This body-positive news also follows on the heels of Target's photoshop-free swimsuit campaign, which are all good signs pointing toward a more size-inclusive industry. Read on to shop some of the new 12 x 12 items.