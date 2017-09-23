Gabi Gregg Just Launched a Plus-Size Lingerie Line — and It's Drop-Dead Sexy

Gabi Gregg is filling the void for fashion-forward plus-size gals one kickass collection at a time. The blogger, known to most as GabiFresh, has already created numerous capsule collections for Swimsuits For All, and she recently started Premme, a superchic clothing line, with fellow blogger and pal Nicolette Mason. The most recent step in her journey to fashion world domination? Releasing a line of incredibly sexy lingerie pieces with Playful Promises, a London-based lingerie and swimwear brand.

For Gabi, her desire to design lingerie for curvy women was born from her own personal struggle with finding fashionable options in her size. "As a plus-size woman with a 38HH bust, finding stylish, supportive, and sexy lingerie options has always been an issue for me. So often people my size are left with boring beige options," she explained in a press release about her Playful Promises collaboration. The line includes lovely lace bras, strappy lingerie, satin PJs with sheer details, and so much more. Each item in the collection costs between $20 and $78 (which is pretty affordable for lingerie!) and is available in sizes 12-24 and bra sizes 36-38B-I and 40-44C-I.

Check out the stunning campaign images below, and shop exactly what Gabi is wearing in each photo on the Playful Promises website. But just a warning: these may fog up your screen . . . because man are they hot!