The 1 Thing All of Gal Gadot's Major Fashion Moments Have in Common

Gal Gadot has been winning over the hearts of thousands across the world since the release of Wonder Woman . We first developed a major style crush on the actress when she showed up to the premiere of her movie in a red sequined Givenchy gown styled with a pair of $50 gold-studded sandals from Aldo.

After looking through a bunch of Gal's red carpet and street style looks, we noticed a common theme among all of them: she's absolutely fearless with her style. From mixing silver and gold together to matching the red carpet in a stunning velvet gown, Gal seems to march to the beat of her own drum, and we're all for it. Scroll on to see 15 moments where Gal proved she was a true superhero when it comes to fashion.