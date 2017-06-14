 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Thing All of Gal Gadot's Major Fashion Moments Have in Common
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Sneakers
You Won't Believe These 15 Cute Statement Sneakers Are All Under $50
Wedding
Brides, You Need to See Forever 21's Affordable Bridesmaid Collection Immediately
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 1 Thing All of Gal Gadot's Major Fashion Moments Have in Common

Gal Gadot has been winning over the hearts of thousands across the world since the release of Wonder Woman. We first developed a major style crush on the actress when she showed up to the premiere of her movie in a red sequined Givenchy gown styled with a pair of $50 gold-studded sandals from Aldo.

After looking through a bunch of Gal's red carpet and street style looks, we noticed a common theme among all of them: she's absolutely fearless with her style. From mixing silver and gold together to matching the red carpet in a stunning velvet gown, Gal seems to march to the beat of her own drum, and we're all for it. Scroll on to see 15 moments where Gal proved she was a true superhero when it comes to fashion.

Related
Gal Gadot's Love of Flats Makes Her a True Fashion Hero

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Gal GadotRed CarpetStreet StyleCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Brad Pitt
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
by Brittney Stephens
Wonder Woman's History
Entertainment Video
The Fascinating Evolution of Wonder Woman
by Natalie Rivera
Chris Hemsworth's Tweet About Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor's Ass
by Quinn Keaney
Dolce and Gabbana Boycott T-Shirts
Melania Trump
by Sarah Wasilak
Pineapple Cake
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds