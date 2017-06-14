Gal Gadot's Fashion
The 1 Thing All of Gal Gadot's Major Fashion Moments Have in Common
Photo 1 of 16
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 1 Thing All of Gal Gadot's Major Fashion Moments Have in Common
Gal Gadot has been winning over the hearts of thousands across the world since the release of
After looking through a bunch of Gal's red carpet and street style looks, we noticed a common theme among all of them: she's absolutely fearless with her style. From mixing silver and gold together to matching the red carpet in a stunning velvet gown, Gal seems to march to the beat of her own drum, and we're all for it. Scroll on to see 15 moments where Gal proved she was a true superhero when it comes to fashion.