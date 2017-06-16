 Skip Nav
Gal Gadot's Sexy Gown Hid a Shoe Secret No One Saw Coming

Gal Gadot Rocket Dog Shoes at Wonder Woman Premiere

Gal Had a Little Red Carpet Shoe Secret . . .

Gal Godot wore an embellished Prada gown to the Wonder Woman premiere in Mexico City and her sexy dress hid a teeny-tiny secret. Underneath the gown was a pair of shoes no one could have expected: the '90s flip-flop platforms from Rocket Dog. Though you can't visibly see the shoes on the red carpet, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared the news on her 'gram, calling the trick "our lil secret."

The actress's shoe choice isn't too surprising if you've been following her press tour journey. Gal, who stands at 5'10", loves to be comfortable, often choosing flats or sandals over a pair of stilettos. Her footwear has also been affordable — the Rocket Dog platforms are under $100 — proving she is a master at high-low style and a fearless red carpet dresser.

Image Source: Getty / Victor Chavez
Gal Gadot Flew to Mexico City For the Wonder Woman Premiere
Gal Gadot Flew to Mexico City For the Wonder Woman Premiere
Image Source: Getty / Victor Chavez
She Wore a Sexy Custom Prada Gown
She Wore a Sexy Custom Prada Gown
Image Source: Getty / Victor Chavez
Gal Had a Little Red Carpet Shoe Secret . . .
Gal Had a Little Red Carpet Shoe Secret . . .
Image Source: Getty / Victor Chavez
She Wasn't Wearing Heels, but Platform Flip Flops From Rocket Dog!

@gal_gadot rocking custom @prada at Mexico City #WonderWoman premiere! All glammed up by @marktownsend1 and @karayoshimotobua @anitakojewelry and our lil' secret @rocketdogfootwear !!!!

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared the news on her 'gram

Rocket Dog
Women's Esxrd Paradise Platform Wedge Flip Flop
from Nordstrom
$84.95
Ipanema
Tango II Wedge Sandals
from shopbop.com
$48
Kate Spade
Women's Rhett Platform Flip Flop
from Nordstrom
$58
Tommy Hilfiger
striped platform flip flops
from Farfetch
$67.19
Havaianas
High Light Wedge Flip Flop
from shopbop.com
$32
Tory Burch
Wedge Flip Flops
from shopbop.com
$65$45.50
