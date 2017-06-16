Gal Gadot's Sexy Gown Hid a Shoe Secret No One Saw Coming

Gal Godot wore an embellished Prada gown to the Wonder Woman premiere in Mexico City and her sexy dress hid a teeny-tiny secret. Underneath the gown was a pair of shoes no one could have expected: the '90s flip-flop platforms from Rocket Dog. Though you can't visibly see the shoes on the red carpet, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared the news on her 'gram, calling the trick "our lil secret."

The actress's shoe choice isn't too surprising if you've been following her press tour journey. Gal, who stands at 5'10", loves to be comfortable, often choosing flats or sandals over a pair of stilettos. Her footwear has also been affordable — the Rocket Dog platforms are under $100 — proving she is a master at high-low style and a fearless red carpet dresser.