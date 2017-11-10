 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Gigi and Bella Hadid's Cousin Looks So Much Like Them — Yes, She's Also a Model

Is there anyone related to Gigi and Bella Hadid who isn't a model? The stunning pair's 18-year-old brother, Anwar, has been trying his hand at modeling for some time, but it was recently discovered that their cousin is also taking up the family trade, if you will.

Joann van den Herik — or JoJo, as she also goes by — is an 18-year-old model based in Holland. She's got over 32,000 followers on Instagram, and a lot of that can likely be attributed to her posts on self-care and body-positivity. That, and the fact that she's freaking first cousins with two of the most famous models in the world right now.

Since she's already represented by a few agencies, it's likely that we'll start to see a lot more of Joann. Learn more about the rising model ahead.

Yolanda Hadid Is Her Dad's Sister
She's a Body-Positive Advocate
