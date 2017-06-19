 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gigi Hadid Has a Lot of '90s Pride — Just Look at Her Outfits

Gigi Hadid's '90s-Trend Outfits

She Wore a "Property of Nickelodeon Studios Crew" Crop Top

Gigi Hadid was born in 1995, so you best believe she has some '90s pride. The supermodel is the queen of wearing clothes with popular references to this decade. Take her pink Power Rangers beanie or Marc Jacobs MTV hoodie — they both offered a serious dose of nostalgia and aren't your average garage-sale finds either. (The hoodie alone cost over $1,000!)

The star stylishly works every '90s-inspired piece into her wardrobe, finishing off her looks with easy staples such as jeans, leather pants, and ankle booties. Gigi makes sure not to overdo it, emitting just enough vintage vibes to catch our attention. If Gigi's BFF Kendall Jenner is a total '80s gal, then Gigi is her '90s counterpart. Scroll to get inspired by her ways, then shop.

Shop Brands
Forever 21 · Dr. Martens · Power Rangers · Peter Jensen · Urban Outfitters · Asstd National Brand · Marc Jacobs
Image Source: Getty
Gigi Hadid Is a Nickelodeon Girl For Sure
Gigi Hadid Is a Nickelodeon Girl For Sure
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
She Wore a "Property of Nickelodeon Studios Crew" Crop Top
She Wore a "Property of Nickelodeon Studios Crew" Crop Top
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

With Frame jeans and Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots.

Gigi Served Up a Dose of Nostalgia in May With Her MTV Hoodie
Gigi Served Up a Dose of Nostalgia in May With Her MTV Hoodie
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall

The $1,400 Marc Jacobs sweatshirt featured a rainbow-colored MTV logo.

She Wore a Power Rangers T-Shirt Back in March
She Wore a Power Rangers T-Shirt Back in March
Image Source: Backgrid

The model tucked the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers shirt into her leather pants and styled it with a belt and Tommy Hilfiger boots.

Does Gigi See Herself as the Pink Power Ranger?
Does Gigi See Herself as the Pink Power Ranger?
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Her Power Rangers Beanie Seems to Indicate Yes
Her Power Rangers Beanie Seems to Indicate Yes
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies
Dr. Martens
Beavis and Butt-Head Pascal Boots
$150
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Dr. Martens Boots
Power Rangers
Girls' Baseball Hat Pink One Size
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Power Rangers Clothes and Shoes
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ MTV Logo Graphic Tee
$15.90$10.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tees
Peter Jensen
Rabbit and SpongeBob print sweatshirt
$147
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Peter Jensen Sweats & Hoodies
Urban Outfitters
Hey Arnold Tee
$34$19.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Asstd National Brand
Women's 6pk Rugrats No Show Socks
$14$12.60
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Socks
Marc Jacobs
MTV Sweatshirt
$1,400$560.28
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sweats & Hoodies
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleNostalgiaGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleTrendsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt
from Forever 21
$22.90
Dr. Martens
Beavis and Butt-Head Pascal Boots
from Zappos
$150
Power Rangers
Girls' Baseball Hat Pink One Size
from Target
$9.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ MTV Logo Graphic Tee
from Forever 21
$15.90$10.99
Peter Jensen
Rabbit and SpongeBob print sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$147
Urban Outfitters
Hey Arnold Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34$19.99
Asstd National Brand
Women's 6pk Rugrats No Show Socks
from JCPenney
$14$12.60
Marc Jacobs
MTV Sweatshirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,400$560.28
Shop More
Forever 21 Tees SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Sheer Mesh Tee
from Forever 21
$12.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Fringe Graphic Muscle Tee
from Forever 21
$15.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Classic Baseball Tee
from Forever 21
$10.90$7.63
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Slub Knit Crew Neck Tee
from Forever 21
$5.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Unicorn Print Tee
from Forever 21
$8.90
Urban Outfitters Tees SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Skim Milk Graphic T-Shirt Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$38
Urban Outfitters
Selena Signature Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$28
Urban Outfitters
2Pac All Eyez On Me Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$28
Urban Outfitters
Embroidered Rose Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Urban Outfitters
The X-Files I Want To Believe Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Power Rangers Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Power Rangers
Plesio Charge Megazord figure
from Selfridges
$38
Power Rangers
Red Ranger mask with sound
from Selfridges
$16$10.50
Power Rangers
Pop! Vinyl Kimberly/Pink Power Ranger figure
from Selfridges
$10.50$7
Power Rangers
Red Ranger soft toy 46cm
from Selfridges
$14$6
Power Rangers
Yellow Ranger soft toy 46cm
from Selfridges
$14$6
Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Wearing the 1 Graphic Sweater You'll Want to Buy This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
gift guide
Ooh La La — 32 Fabulous French Bulldog Gifts
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday Living
70 Gifts For the Cat-Lover in Your Life — All Under $25
by Hedy Phillips
Gift Guide
131 Gifts Fit For a (Disney) Princess
by Tara Block
Forever 21 Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Williams
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
25 Great Gifts For Boyfriends, All $50 or Less!
by Macy Williams
Holiday
29 Awesome Gifts Your Brother Will Love
by Macy Williams
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Forever 21 Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bianca.beau
suzysogoyan
_cominginclutch
peachandpepper
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
livbien
iamascia
taylornicolepierce
sassandsun
Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theblondeinpink
sashahartmusic
alissandrab
parlorgirl
Forever 21 Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
acutestyleaddict
allison48
stephweizman
shelbylouise
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds