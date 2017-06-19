6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid's '90s-Trend Outfits Gigi Hadid Has a Lot of '90s Pride — Just Look at Her Outfits June 19, 2017 by Marina Liao 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Gigi Hadid was born in 1995, so you best believe she has some '90s pride. The supermodel is the queen of wearing clothes with popular references to this decade. Take her pink Power Rangers beanie or Marc Jacobs MTV hoodie — they both offered a serious dose of nostalgia and aren't your average garage-sale finds either. (The hoodie alone cost over $1,000!) The star stylishly works every '90s-inspired piece into her wardrobe, finishing off her looks with easy staples such as jeans, leather pants, and ankle booties. Gigi makes sure not to overdo it, emitting just enough vintage vibes to catch our attention. If Gigi's BFF Kendall Jenner is a total '80s gal, then Gigi is her '90s counterpart. Scroll to get inspired by her ways, then shop. Shop Brands Forever 21 · Dr. Martens · Power Rangers · Peter Jensen · Urban Outfitters · Asstd National Brand · Marc Jacobs Image Source: Getty Gigi Hadid Is a Nickelodeon Girl For Sure Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall She Wore a "Property of Nickelodeon Studios Crew" Crop Top Image Source: Getty / James Devaney With Frame jeans and Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots. Gigi Served Up a Dose of Nostalgia in May With Her MTV Hoodie Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall The $1,400 Marc Jacobs sweatshirt featured a rainbow-colored MTV logo. She Wore a Power Rangers T-Shirt Back in March Image Source: Backgrid The model tucked the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers shirt into her leather pants and styled it with a belt and Tommy Hilfiger boots. Does Gigi See Herself as the Pink Power Ranger? Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Her Power Rangers Beanie Seems to Indicate Yes Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Fleece MTV Hooded Sweatshirt $22.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies Dr. Martens Beavis and Butt-Head Pascal Boots $150 from Zappos Buy Now See more Dr. Martens Boots Power Rangers Girls' Baseball Hat Pink One Size $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Power Rangers Clothes and Shoes Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ MTV Logo Graphic Tee $15.90$10.99 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tees Peter Jensen Rabbit and SpongeBob print sweatshirt $147 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Peter Jensen Sweats & Hoodies Urban Outfitters Hey Arnold Tee $34$19.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees Asstd National Brand Women's 6pk Rugrats No Show Socks $14$12.60 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Socks Marc Jacobs MTV Sweatshirt $1,400$560.28 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Sweats & Hoodies Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleNostalgiaGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleTrendsShopping