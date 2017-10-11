 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit

Gigi Hadid joined her family in Soho when they stepped out for her sister Bella's birthday dinner. We hate to pick favorites, but while Bella's lace-up party dress was sexy and fierce, Gigi's custom Pamella Roland ensemble stole the spotlight. Her three-piece set came complete with a blazer, trousers, and a sheer corset, which the model played up with a pair of Stuart Weitzman satin pumps and a dreamy Tyler Ellis box bag in the same shade.

Her drop gemstone earrings and eye makeup heightened the glamour and convinced us of the obvious: blue is Gigi's power color. Kate Middleton also frequently wears the shade for both formal and daytime events. Though Gigi's look obviously has a daring touch — that see-through, tight-fitting bustier — it's just the supermodel street style version of Kate's go-to outfit. Read on to check out the details, then shop similar versions of Gigi's separates.

Related
13 Times We Wanted Gigi Hadid's Monochrome Outfit For Ourselves

Crepe Frock Coat
$90
Buy Now
Wide-Cut Trousers With Darts
$50
Buy Now
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit
Zara Coat and Trousers
NA-KD Belted Blazer
NA-KD Bootcut Suiting Pants
Tibi Velvet Oversized Blazer
Tibi Slim-Leg Trousers
Asos Blazer In Crepe With Slim Lapel
Alexa Chung Wool Twill Blazer
Alexa Chung Twill Wide-Leg Pants
La Perla Bustier
Topshop Boucle Crop Top
Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti Bustier
Start Slideshow
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleTyler EllisPamella RolandCorsetsPantsuitsGet The LookModelsSuitsFallCelebrity StyleStuart WeitzmanFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Tibi Blazers SHOP MORE
Tibi
Velvet Oversized Blazer with Removable Straps
from shopbop.com
$695
Tibi
Tropical Blazer
from shopbop.com
$595
Tibi
High-Low Open Front Blazer
from TheRealReal
$65
Tibi
Leather-Trimmed Long Sleeve Blazer
from TheRealReal
$70
Tibi
Leather-Accented Long Sleeve Blazer
from TheRealReal
$95
La Perla Shapewear SHOP MORE
La Perla
Souple lace-trimmed jersey bodysuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$149
La Perla
Souple Bodysuit
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$228
La Perla
Tuberose lace bodysuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$300
La Perla
Tuberose lace bodysuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$300
La Perla
Tuberose lace bodysuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$300
NET-A-PORTER.COM Blazers SHOP MORE
Alexander Wang
Oversized Houndstooth Wool-blend Blazer - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$995
Theory
Cotton-blend Velvet Blazer - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
NET-A-PORTER.COM
ALEXACHUNG - Striped Crepe Blazer - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$690
Frame
Classic Cotton-blend Velvet Blazer - Orange
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$575
Altuzarra
Gromwell Crepe Blazer - Crimson
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,695
Tibi Blazers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
slay4work
daynawithoutrules
jamiegrimstad
fashionlandscape
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds