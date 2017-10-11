Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sexy, Modern Version of Kate Middleton's Go-To Suit

Gigi Hadid joined her family in Soho when they stepped out for her sister Bella's birthday dinner. We hate to pick favorites, but while Bella's lace-up party dress was sexy and fierce, Gigi's custom Pamella Roland ensemble stole the spotlight. Her three-piece set came complete with a blazer, trousers, and a sheer corset, which the model played up with a pair of Stuart Weitzman satin pumps and a dreamy Tyler Ellis box bag in the same shade.

Her drop gemstone earrings and eye makeup heightened the glamour and convinced us of the obvious: blue is Gigi's power color. Kate Middleton also frequently wears the shade for both formal and daytime events. Though Gigi's look obviously has a daring touch — that see-through, tight-fitting bustier — it's just the supermodel street style version of Kate's go-to outfit. Read on to check out the details, then shop similar versions of Gigi's separates.