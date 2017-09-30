For the most part, Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week wardrobe has been luxurious. She's slipped into everything from Alberta Ferretti furry-lined mules to a straight-off-the-runway Brandon Maxwell gown complete with Messika diamonds. Gigi tends to wear pieces from the fashion houses she has close ties to. She might even base her "uniform" on the shows she's about to open or close.

So when we saw Gigi exit her Paris hotel in plaid cropped trousers, we figured they might be designer. Were they Balenciaga? Isabel Marant? Nope. Get this: Gigi's Stovepipe pants are straight from H&M, and they're only $30. These come in four different colorways, and we plan to wear them exactly like Gigi did with a cozy hoodie from The Row and Alexander Wang slides. Read on for another look at the silhouette, then scoop up your pair — or a similar style — for the Fall season ahead.