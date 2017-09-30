 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When You See Gigi Hadid's Pants You'll Think "Chic!" — Then You'll See the Price Tag

For the most part, Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week wardrobe has been luxurious. She's slipped into everything from Alberta Ferretti furry-lined mules to a straight-off-the-runway Brandon Maxwell gown complete with Messika diamonds. Gigi tends to wear pieces from the fashion houses she has close ties to. She might even base her "uniform" on the shows she's about to open or close.

So when we saw Gigi exit her Paris hotel in plaid cropped trousers, we figured they might be designer. Were they Balenciaga? Isabel Marant? Nope. Get this: Gigi's Stovepipe pants are straight from H&M, and they're only $30. These come in four different colorways, and we plan to wear them exactly like Gigi did with a cozy hoodie from The Row and Alexander Wang slides. Read on for another look at the silhouette, then scoop up your pair — or a similar style — for the Fall season ahead.

Related
Gigi Hadid's Shoes Are Made For a Girl Who Just Wants to Have Fun

Zara Checked Trousers
$50
Buy Now
When You See Gigi Hadid's Pants You'll Think "Chic!" — Then You'll See the Price Tag
When You See Gigi Hadid's Pants You'll Think "Chic!" — Then You'll See the Price Tag
When You See Gigi Hadid's Pants You'll Think "Chic!" — Then You'll See the Price Tag
When You See Gigi Hadid's Pants You'll Think "Chic!" — Then You'll See the Price Tag
Gigi's H&M Stovepipe Pants
Zara Checked Trousers
Jenni Kayne Plaid Slim Trouser
Etoile Isabel Marant Nerys Plaid Trouser
A New Day Plaid Ankle Pants
Tibi Plaid Pants
Balenciaga Plaid Wool-Blend Pants
Rosie Assoulin Ruffle-Trimmed Pants
Wood Wood Plaid Pants
Start Slideshow
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleThe RowGet The LookPantsModelsFallParis Fashion WeekAlexander WangCelebrity StyleFall FashionFashion WeekH&MShopping
Shop More
Etoile Isabel Marant Pants SHOP MORE
Etoile Isabel Marant
Adrien Chambray Overalls
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$355
Etoile Isabel Marant
Odea Cropped Cotton-twill Wide-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$305$183
Etoile Isabel Marant
Janelle Printed Cotton Tapered Pants - Burgundy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$220$88
Etoile Isabel Marant
Janelle Printed Cotton Tapered Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$220$66
Etoile Isabel Marant
Women's Noah Trousers
from Barneys New York
$305$79
Tibi Cropped Pants SHOP MORE
Tibi
Cropped Striped Cotton-poplin Wide-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$345
Tibi
Women's Crop Cigarette Pants
from Nordstrom
$365
Tibi
Women's Plaid High Rise Crop Pants
from Nordstrom
$395
Tibi
Cropped Leather Pants w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$340
Tibi
Women's Crop Flare Leg Pants
from Nordstrom
$345
Rosie Assoulin Pants SHOP MORE
Rosie Assoulin
Artichoke Hearts Cotton Jumpsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$2,295$941
Rosie Assoulin
The Bearded Iris Pant
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,395$363
Rosie Assoulin
Artichoke Hearts High Waisted Pants
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,995$698
Rosie Assoulin
Artichoke Hearts High Waisted Pants
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,995$459
Rosie Assoulin
Safari Buckle Pants
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,195$562
Etoile Isabel Marant Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bluejeansanddreams
lenaterlutter
lenaterlutter
chrissabella27
Tibi Cropped Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
vonvogue
songofstyle
shoesfashionlovers
rantiinreview
Rosie Assoulin Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
realitystarstyle
blaireadiebee
ekammeyer
poshbolt
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds