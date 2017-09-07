This Adorable Detail on Gigi Hadid's Back Pocket Will Make Your Heart Swoon

When most people want to profess their love to their significant other, they buy flowers or chocolate. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, showed off her love for boyfriend Zayn Malik with a pair of really cool jeans. The supermodel was spotted in NYC wearing a white tank top, fuzzy sweater, and flared jeans by Maje.

It wasn't until Gigi turned around that we noticed the adorable message on her back pocket. The light-wash jeans had "Zayn" stitched onto the back. She finished her outfit off with a pair of limited-edition fuzzy mules by Alumnae that cost a staggering $1,095 and a Fendi Peekaboo bag that highlighted the standout embroidery. Have a look at Gigi's full ensemble ahead, and buy the exact pair of shoes, too.