 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Adorable Detail on Gigi Hadid's Back Pocket Will Make Your Heart Swoon

When most people want to profess their love to their significant other, they buy flowers or chocolate. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, showed off her love for boyfriend Zayn Malik with a pair of really cool jeans. The supermodel was spotted in NYC wearing a white tank top, fuzzy sweater, and flared jeans by Maje.

It wasn't until Gigi turned around that we noticed the adorable message on her back pocket. The light-wash jeans had "Zayn" stitched onto the back. She finished her outfit off with a pair of limited-edition fuzzy mules by Alumnae that cost a staggering $1,095 and a Fendi Peekaboo bag that highlighted the standout embroidery. Have a look at Gigi's full ensemble ahead, and buy the exact pair of shoes, too.

Related
Gigi Hadid's Fall Style Decoded in Several Easy Outfits

Alumnae Limited Edition Black Heel Turban Mule - White Orylag
$1,095
Buy Now
This Adorable Detail on Gigi Hadid's Back Pocket Will Make Your Heart Swoon
This Adorable Detail on Gigi Hadid's Back Pocket Will Make Your Heart Swoon
The Exact Shoes Gigi Was Wearing
Free People Faux Fur Sonnet Clogs
Miu Miu Fur Mules
Topshop Georgia Faux Fur Mules
Kalda Jones Buckle Mules
Marco De Vincenzo Striped Fur Mules
Start Slideshow
AlumnaeGigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleZayn MalikGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleJeansShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Alumnae Limited Edition Black Heel Turban Mule - White Orylag
from
$1,095
Shop More
Topshop Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Topshop
Angelina suede leather slip on mules
from Topshop
$48
Topshop
Angelina suede leather slip on mules
from Topshop
$48
Topshop
Juicy v-cut mules
from Topshop
$100
Topshop
Jackson kitten pointed mules
from Topshop
$90
Topshop
Jackson kitten mules
from Topshop
$90
Marco De Vincenzo Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Marco De Vincenzo
Leather-trimmed Fringed-satin Mules - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$835$250
Marco De Vincenzo
Spider's web-embroidered satin mules
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$583$174
Marco De Vincenzo
Spider's web-embroidered satin mules
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$583$291
Marco De Vincenzo
Kitten Heel Mule
from MODA OPERANDI
$725
Marco De Vincenzo
Ruffle Mule
from MODA OPERANDI
$750
Free People Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Free People
Women's Revolver Open-Toe Clog
from Nordstrom
$167.95
Free People
Women's 'Amber Orchard' Cutout Bootie
from Nordstrom
$168
Free People
Wynwood Slide Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$78
Free People
At Ease Brocade Loafers
from shopbop.com
$128
Free People
At Ease Brocade Loafers
from shopbop.com
$128$96
Topshop Mules & Clogs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ankita5
jesskeys_
styledevotee
fountainof30
Free People Mules & Clogs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
burnitbeauty
baublesandbackdrops
thelolacolumn
madamandrews
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds