 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Times Gigi Hadid's Jeans Were Anything but Basic

Gigi Hadid proves that even the most versatile jeans can have a bit of flair. The supermodel has mastered the art of finding some of the most street-style-friendly jeans — each with a special detail that sets them apart from the rest. Whether she's trying out a pair of deconstructed Y/Project jeans that convert into shorts or a pair of two-toned Re/Done flares, Gigi's denim rotation is anything but basic. Have a look at 14 of Gigi's best jeans, and buy similar versions for your wardrobe, too.

Related
All of Gigi Hadid's Best Street Style Outfits Include This 1 Accessory

Black High-Waisted Jeans
Deconstructed Jeans
Acid-Wash Denim
Two-Toned Jeans
Denim on Denim
Fringed Jeans
Mom Jeans
Cropped Black Jeans
Step Hem
Light-Wash Jeans
Flared Jeans
Cutoff Jeans
Frayed Jeans
Boyfriend Jeans
3x1 WM3 Straight Crop Fringe Jeans ($295)
Joe's Jeans Charlie High-Rise Skinny Jeans ($80, originally $198)
Vetements Reworked Jeans ($1,460)
Re/Done x Levi's Relaxed Two-Tone Crop Jeans ($242, originally $345)
AG Jeans Phoebe Two-Toned Jeans ($325)
R 13 Double Classic Crop Jeans ($695)
Mango Gigi Skirt Jeans ($40, originally $80)
BDG Girlfriend High-Rise Jeans ($69)
Citizens of Humanity Liya Jean ($258)
Express High-Waisted Stretch Jean ($40, originally $80)
Start Slideshow
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsCelebrity StyleJeansDenimShopping
Shop More
Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim SHOP MORE
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$258
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$278
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$238
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$278
Citizens of Humanity
Liya Classic High Rise
from REVOLVE
$248
3x1 Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
3x1
Wm3 Crop Fringe Distressed Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans - Mid denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$325$195
3x1
Von Cropped Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans - Mid denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495$297
3x1
Freja Cropped Cutout High-rise Bootcut Jeans - Light denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$365$219
3x1
Distressed High-rise Boyfriend Jeans - Mid denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295$118
3x1
Dover Higher Ground Cropped Jeans
from Intermix
$295
RE/DONE Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
RE/DONE
denim high rise ankle crop no destruction jean
from Totokaelo
$264
RE/DONE
denim relaxed crop no destruction jean
from Totokaelo
$280
RE/DONE
denim relaxed crop destruction jean
from Totokaelo
$280
RE/DONE
denim high rise ankle crop destruction jean
from Totokaelo
$280
RE/DONE
Women's High Rise Denim Patch Crop Jeans
from Barneys New York
$570$139
Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kattanita
chic_dev
lisadnyc
aloprofile
3x1 Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thefashionmama
lucyswhims
sarah_at_team_hanks
cocoincashmere
RE/DONE Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mindyplaz
lisadnyc
trishandari
ellenvlora
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds