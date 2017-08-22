14 Times Gigi Hadid's Jeans Were Anything but Basic

Gigi Hadid proves that even the most versatile jeans can have a bit of flair. The supermodel has mastered the art of finding some of the most street-style-friendly jeans — each with a special detail that sets them apart from the rest. Whether she's trying out a pair of deconstructed Y/Project jeans that convert into shorts or a pair of two-toned Re/Done flares, Gigi's denim rotation is anything but basic. Have a look at 14 of Gigi's best jeans, and buy similar versions for your wardrobe, too.