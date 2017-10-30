14 Times Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Proved They're Complete Style Twins

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid are both models, and the similarities between their swimsuit shots are uncanny. But disregard the supermodel connection for a second — below the surface, Gigi and Yolanda are casual girls at heart. They love to 'gram a tropical bikini selfie just as much as they do an outdoorsy athleisure look. We combed through their Instagram pages and rounded up 14 of their most obvious style connections. Like mother, like daughter, eh?