 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Halloween
Time Out — H&M Has the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen
The Royals
Meet the Only Royal Queen With More Designer Bags Than Kate Middleton
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Times Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Proved They're Complete Style Twins

Gigi and Yolanda Hadid are both models, and the similarities between their swimsuit shots are uncanny. But disregard the supermodel connection for a second — below the surface, Gigi and Yolanda are casual girls at heart. They love to 'gram a tropical bikini selfie just as much as they do an outdoorsy athleisure look. We combed through their Instagram pages and rounded up 14 of their most obvious style connections. Like mother, like daughter, eh?

Related
This Was the Last Item Bella Hadid Took From Sister Gigi’s Closet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Yolanda HadidGigi HadidFashion InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity Style
Celebrity Kids
A Friendly Reminder That Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Own Halloween Every Year
by Ryan Roschke
Busy Philipps Daughter Birdie Halloween Costume 2017
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps's 9-Year-Old Daughter, Birdie, Brilliantly Channels Her For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Lauren Conrad Cruella de Vil Halloween Costume Shoes
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Kept Her Halloween Heels Hidden For a Very Good Reason
by Sarah Wasilak
Keleigh Sperry Engagement Ring
Miles Teller
Miles Teller's Fiancée Walks Into an Airport — and All We Can Focus on Is Her Engagement Ring
by Sarah Wasilak
Beyonce's Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds