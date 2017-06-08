6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Gingham Dresses If You Try 1 New Trend This Summer, Make it the Gingham Dress June 8, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You don't have to look very far to see this season's biggest trend in action. We're talking about gingham print, and whether you focus in on footwear or apparel, the checked pattern is everywhere. If it has piqued your interest, you're not alone — it has a strong hold on us as well. Join us as we devour Summer's biggest selection of gingham dresses yet. Shop Brands Asos · Shabby Apple · Nasty Gal · Velvet · Missguided · Neiman Marcus Long Spaghetti-Strap Dress in Gingham The Long Spaghetti-Strap Dress in Gingham ($168) is proof that gingham print can do anything. With thin spaghetti straps and an A-line silhouette, this number could easily work at a daytime picnic or even an afternoon wedding. It all depends on how you style it. Bonus: it comes in regular and petite. Long Spaghetti-Strap Dress in Gingham $168 from jcrew.com Buy Now ASOS Red Gingham Smock Dress The ASOS Red Gingham Smock Dress ($45) is an idyllic Summer piece. It's lightweight so you can wear it during those humid days. It also features a whimsical ruffle sleeve. Try wearing it with your favorite sandals. Asos Red Gingham Smock Dress $45 $36 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses Fame and Partners The Russo Dress Prepare to fall in love when you get your hands on the Fame and Partners The Russo Dress ($249). It's a comfortable wrap-style dress with fun details that punch it up. Between the side neckline and exaggerated sleeves, you'll want to twirl and show this piece off however you can. Fame and Partners The Russo Dress $249 from fameandpartners.com Buy Now Storets Mira Back-twisted Gingham Dress The Storets Mira Back-twisted Gingham Dress ($74) is definitely a seasonal statement-maker. Not only does it have voluminous sleeves and a slouchy neckline but there's a gathered back that's slightly revealing. You'll look great coming and going. And because all functional dresses require pockets, those are there, too. Storets Mira Back-twisted Gingham Dress $74 from storets.com Buy Now Shabby Apple Central Park Gingham Dress The Shabby Apple Central park gingham dress ($148) is a nice option if you're attending an outdoor evening affair. The long sleeves and near-floor-grazing length put this in the more formal category, so you can easily get away with wearing this to a nice Summer party. The waist belt elevates it even further. Shabby Apple Central park gingham dress $148 from Shabby Apple Buy Now See more Shabby Apple Dresses Nasty Gal On Your Checklist Gingham Dress Keep things casual in the Nasty Gal nastygal On Your Checklist Gingham Dress ($50). The dress features asymmetrical cuts and ruffles that are decidedly feminine, but when worn over a simple white t-shirt, it really tones it down. Go a step further and wear this with high-top sneakers. Nasty Gal nastygal On Your Checklist Gingham Dress $50 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Dresses Velvet Gingham Dress The Velvet Gingham Dress ($239) is a smart choice for any daytime get-together. While the body of the dress is simple, the one-shoulder neckline makes it interesting. Wear it with mules, slides, or even lace-up sandals — you can't go wrong. Velvet Gingham Dress $239 from STYLEBOP.com Buy Now See more Velvet Day Dresses Gingham Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Add the Gingham Dress With Ruffled Sleeves ($70) to your cart if you're ready to show off the trend. The boat neck and elastic neckline means you can control where it sits on you. It also features ruffled cuffs and a gathered ruffled skirt for ultimate volume. This is definitely a dress you'll want to move in, so stand up and get going. Gingham Dress With Ruffled Sleeves $70 from zara.com Buy Now Missguided Cold Shoulder Gingham Dress The Missguided Cold Shoulder Gingham Dress ($34) has a lot of fun, whimsical details. There's a keyhole opening at the neck, cutouts, and even a bow to cinch each sleeve. If you're looking for a modern gingham dress, you should consider this one. Missguided Cold Shoulder Gingham Dress $53 $34 from Asos Buy Now See more Missguided Day Dresses Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress The Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress ($69) is a classic piece for the season. It's your everyday option that works for the office or even the weekend. The unique feature, though, is the built-in tie-waist. It not only creates dimension but it enhances the waistline. Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress $69 $41.40 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Day Dresses Share this post Summer FashionSummerTrendsDressesShopping