 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Gaga For Glitter? Prepare to Lose Your Mind Over These 17 Sparkly Shoes

Glitter makes everything better, especially shoes. We love the holiday season because it's the perfect time to add some sparkle to your look. Brands have been releasing all sorts of dazzling designs, so we rounded up our favorite options all in one place. Whether you want glitzy sneakers or fancy heels, we've got something for everyone. These shoes will take your outfit from ordinary to captivating in no time. Take a look at these fun picks!

Related
13 Velvet Heels That Look Like They Cost a Pretty Penny, But Are All $60 or Less
Related
15 Instagram-Worthy Glitter Boots That Everyone Will Envy This Fall
ASOS Eileen Heeled Ankle Boots
Boohoo Amelie Glitter Cross Strap Cylinder Mule Heels
Shein Eyelash Pattern Glitter Flat Mules With Faux Fur
Old Navy Glitter Block Heel Boots
ASOS Sacred Bow Mid Heels
Kelly & Katie Women's Cigola Flats
Kate Spade x Keds Kickstart Sneakers
Christian Louboutin So Kate Dragonfly 120 Glittered Leather Pumps
New Look Cosmic Glitter Heeled Ankle Boot
Kate Spade Olina Boots
Kate Spade Broadway Flats
ASOS Misfit Chunky Glitter Flat Shoes
Kate Spade Nella Flats
Betsey Johnson Magenta Velvet Kacey Glitter Heel Booties
MICHAEL Michael Kors Abbi Flex Pump High Heels
Gucci Princetown Glitter Slipper
Lost Ink Wide Fit Multi Glitter Toe Cap Sneakers
Start Slideshow
Holiday FashionGlitterShoesShopping
Shop More
Kate Spade Flats SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Melia Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$298
Kate Spade
Dolores Too Ballet Pumps
from shopbop.com
$250
Kate Spade
Caty Sequin Slip On Loafers
from shopbop.com
$258
Kate Spade
Fontana Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$158$102.70
Kate Spade
Sussex Glitter Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade Sneakers SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Women's Senza Slip-On Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$158
Kate Spade
x Keds Kick Chili Pepper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade
Women's Everhart Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$198
Kate Spade
x Keds Kick Polka Dot Keds Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade
Glitter Women's Lace up casual Shoes
from Zappos Luxury
$75
Asos Boots SHOP MORE
Asos
ASHER Leather Studded Ankle Boots
from Asos
$95
Faith
Brent Lace Up Boots
from Asos
$72
Dr. Martens
x Lazy Oaf Flatform Jungle Boots
from Asos
$210
Asos
RELIEVE Suede Buckle Ankle Boots
from Asos
$87$69.50
Head Over Heels
by Dune Pipaa Velvet Boots
from Asos
$95
Christian Louboutin Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's All-White Outfit Seems Totally Simple, Until You Zoom In on All the Details
by Alessandra Foresto
Red Carpet Style
This Is the One Color Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing From Head to Toe
by Macy Daniela Martin
Geek Fashion
Must Have or Too Much? Louboutin's Geek-Toe Pump
by Tech
Asos Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
32 Unique Presents Your Dad Will Totally Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
24 Gifts Perfect For Your Husband — All $25 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
65 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are
by Alessandra Foresto
Kate Spade Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
acarriedaffairdesigns
emilyanngemma
styledsnapshots
catherinescraze
Kate Spade Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
strawberrychicxo
kaseygoedeker
everydaychiffon
victoriarpro
Asos Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kristjaana
rh3a_c
lululincheen
maryekeegan
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds