 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Show Off Your Summer Motto With These 15 Graphic 1-Piece Swimsuits

Graphic One-Piece Swimsuits

Private Party Yas One-Piece Swimsuit

Sometimes you just have to say it with a swimsuit. Seriously though, we're loving the one-pieces with cheeky phrases on them. It's a playful trend we're seeing all over Instagram, and we approve. There are so many options out there, so we rounded up our favorite picks for you to choose from. Check them out and buy one for your next pool party.

Related
28 Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Turn Heads at the Pool

Shop Brands
Forever 21 · Wildfox Couture · Private Party · Boohoo · aerie
The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit
The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuit

We like the play on words splashed across this turquoise swimsuit ($58). Make sure to look at the back; it has a sexy lace-up detail. You obviously need to wear this one to the beach. Pair it with a floppy hat.

Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear
Women's The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuut
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear
Forever 21 Hot Sauce Graphic One-Piece
Forever 21 Hot Sauce Graphic One-Piece

Whether you love the condiment or you just feel hot, this one-piece ($20) is clever. The low back includes thin crisscross straps. Wear this with a gold body chain and oversize sunglasses. You're all set!

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Hot Sauce Graphic One-Piece
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Rosé Cleanse One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Rosé Cleanse One-Piece Swimsuit

Rosé drinkers, this one is for all of you. This Private Party Rosé Cleanse One-Piece Swimsuit ($99) comes in a classic scoop-front silhouette. The best thing to pair this one-piece with is a wine glass, obviously. Cheers!

Private Party Rosé Cleanse One-Piece Swimsuit
$99
from shopprivateparty.com
Buy Now
Wildfox Couture Hello '80s Logo High-Leg Swimsuit
Wildfox Couture Hello '80s Logo High-Leg Swimsuit

The pink shade of this swimsuit ($214) is delicate. This pick has a deep V, so it will highlight your chest. The back has a low-dipping scoop so you won't get any tan lines. What a smart way to greet the pool.

Wildfox Couture
Hello 80s Logo High Leg Swimsuit
$214
from Asos
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Current Mood One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Current Mood One-Piece Swimsuit

Skip the Facebook status and display your mood with this swimsuit ($99). The deep wine color is gorgeous and rich. Wear it with cutoff jeans and a dad hat. Your look is complete!

Private Party
Current Mood One Piece Swimsuit
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
Pizza One-Piece Swimsuit
Pizza One-Piece Swimsuit

These days, pizza is a movement. Display your love for carbs in this black swimsuit ($99). Take an Instagram photo with an actual piece of pizza and you're golden. So good.

Gilt One-Piece Swimwear
Pizza One Piece Swimsuit
$99$89
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt One-Piece Swimwear
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit ($50) comes in a wide variety of sizes. The soft nylon material is so comfortable to run around in. It's also double-lined so you don't have to worry about it becoming see-through when it's wet. What a brilliant idea.

aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95$30
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo Barbados IDGAF Scoop Front Slogan Swimsuit
Boohoo Barbados IDGAF Scoop Front Slogan Swimsuit

There's nothing like a clever acronym to exhibit your behavior. This black swimsuit ($36) proves that you don't care about the haters. We're all about it. Make sure to put on some dark shades with this one.

Boohoo
Barbados IDGAF Scoop Front Slogan Swimsuit
$36
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Work Out One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Work Out One-Piece Swimsuit

If you can relate to the three activities on this swimsuit ($99), you obviously need it in your life. Whoever wears this is clearly a go-getter. You friends will love you for proudly sporting this one-piece. Just rock it with confidence.

Private Party
Work Out One Piece Swimsuit
$99$79.20
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Lit One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Lit One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit ($99) is clearly for a party. It's amazing how one little word can say so much. Everyone will know it's time to celebrate when you arrive in this one-piece. Make sure to have a cocktail in hand.

Private Party
Lit One Piece Swimsuit
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit

Mermaid queens, this swimsuit ($99) is for you. Even the aqua color exudes deep-sea vibes. If you're truly committed, dye the tips of your hair blue and purple to complete your look. Such a fun choice.

Private Party
Mermaid One Piece Swimsuit
$99
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
Knowlita Tulum or Nowhere One-Piece Swimsuit
Knowlita Tulum or Nowhere One-Piece Swimsuit

Tulum is one of the hottest destinations on the map right now. If you plan to head to Mexico this Summer, bring this swimsuit ($168) with you. Even when you're not there, this one-piece will show that you're dreaming of a vacation. We all are, really.

Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear
Knowlita Tulum or Nowhere One-Piece Swimsuit
$168
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Yas One-Piece Swimsuit
Private Party Yas One-Piece Swimsuit

If you shout "yas" on a regular basis, consider this Private Party Yas One-Piece Swimsuit ($99) an investment. We're serious. The message is positive and funny; there's not much more you could ask for. This one-piece also comes in white, pink, teal, and red.

Private Party Yas One-Piece Swimsuit
$99
from shopprivateparty.com
Buy Now
Adriana Degreas Trouble Printed Swimsuit
Adriana Degreas Trouble Printed Swimsuit

Trouble-makers, snag this printed swimsuit ($295) while you can. It's made from Adriana Degreas's sculpting fabric, which is meant to flatter a variety of body types. The high-cut legs will make your stems look especially long. We need this!

NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Adriana Degreas - Trouble Printed Swimsuit - Black
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM One-Piece Swimwear
Private Party Always On Vacay One-Piece
Private Party Always On Vacay One-Piece

We may not always be on vacation, but we wish we were. This one-piece ($99) definitely matches our mindsets. The red color makes this swimsuit remind us of Baywatch. This is appropriate for any pool or beach visit.

Private Party
Always On Vacay One Piece
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionSwimwearSummerShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Nordstrom
Women's The Bikini Lab One-Piece Swimsuut
from Nordstrom
$58
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Hot Sauce Graphic One-Piece
from Forever 21
$19.90
Private Party Rosé Cleanse One-Piece Swimsuit
from shopprivateparty.com
$99
Wildfox Couture
Hello 80s Logo High Leg Swimsuit
from Asos
$214
Private Party
Current Mood One Piece Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$99
Gilt
Pizza One Piece Swimsuit
from Gilt
$99$89
Boohoo
Barbados IDGAF Scoop Front Slogan Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$36
Private Party
Lit One Piece Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$99
Private Party
Mermaid One Piece Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$99
Saks Fifth Avenue
Knowlita Tulum or Nowhere One-Piece Swimsuit
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$168
Private Party Yas One-Piece Swimsuit
from shopprivateparty.com
$99
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Adriana Degreas - Trouble Printed Swimsuit - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295
Private Party
Always On Vacay One Piece
from shopbop.com
$99
aerie
Super Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
from American Eagle
$49.95$30
Private Party
Work Out One Piece Swimsuit
from Lord & Taylor
$99$79.20
Shop More
Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Becca
Women's Color Play One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$118
Rip Curl
Women's Classic Surf One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$59.50
Trina Turk
Women's Off The Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$128
Kenneth Cole New York
Women's Wrapped In Love One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$119
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$119
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Boohoo
Petite Zoe Colour Block Cut Out Detail Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$40
Boohoo
Argentina Ombre Pom Pom Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$35
Boohoo
Sicily Scoop Back Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$20
Boohoo
Rome Textured High Leg Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$40
Boohoo
Mexico Frill Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit
from BooHoo
$40
Wildfox Couture One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Wildfox Couture
Dusty Rose Print Marilyn Maillot One Piece Swimsuit
from REVOLVE
$176
Wildfox Couture
90's Striped One Piece Swimsuit
from Gilt
$132$66
Wildfox Couture
This Bod's For You One Piece Swimsuit
from Gilt
$121$39.99
Wildfox Couture
Zippered One Piece Swimsuit
from Gilt
$132$52
Wildfox Couture
Rose One Piece Swimsuit
from Gilt
$121$60
Forever 21 One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not?
by Macy Cate Williams
Sofia Vergara
If You Prefer Sofia Vergara's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Sexy 1-Piece Suits
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday
65 Budget-Friendly Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Hoping to Have the Sexiest Summer Ever? Slip Into One of These Swimsuits
by Hilary White
Private Party One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
by Alessandra Foresto
Beyoncé Knowles
27 Flawless Gifts For Beyoncé Fans
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
26 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians
by Brittney Stephens
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
24 Summer Essentials Every Rainbow-Loving Girl Needs
by Macy Cate Williams
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Bride-Squad 1-Piece Is Perfection — and You'll Want It So Badly
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Swimwear Has a Sexy Detail You Don't Want to Miss
by Macy Daniela Martin
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the 1 Monokini You Need For a Sizzling Winter Getaway
by Macy Daniela Martin
Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
blondetwinmom
your_daly_dose_
kristinrosedavis
karinastylediaries
Boohoo One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kerrently
theottens
themeghanjones
elleharper
Private Party One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brittanypuerto
bonjourblissblog
theburbgirl
a_southerndrawl
Nordstrom One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Kirbie-Johnson
TheStylishBelle
thriftsandthreads
thehautebrunette
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds