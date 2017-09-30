Still undecided about what you'll go as on Halloween? Quit your worrying, because H&M just released a new range of costumes and separates that will solve all your problems. The affordable retailer launched an adorable campaign to go along with its clothes, which gets us psyched for easy, throw-on-and-go skeleton and leopard jumpsuits and fuzzy unicorn PJs we can totally go out in. Read on for a look at all your options, shop them online, and then go ahead and check this little style task off your to-do list.



