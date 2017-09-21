 Skip Nav
14 Fashion Halloween Costumes That Start With Gold Hoops

If, like so many women are these days, you're a fan of hoop earrings, your Halloween costume is halfway complete. We made it our duty to come up with 14 females — some fictional and some just well-known — who are known for wearing the popular jewelry style. When you image search these ladies on the internet, they're almost always wearing hoops. So slip yours on and let us give you options for finishing the look. And if you're in need of a new pair, we rounded up the best of the best after all the inspiration.

Zara Earrings Combined With Faux Pearls
$20
Buy Now
Adornmonde Star Hoop Earrings in Gunner Gold
$78
Buy Now
Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City
Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada
Marilyn Monroe
Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman
Rihanna
Foxxy Cleopatra, Austin Powers in Goldmember
Michelle Obama
Regina George, Mean Girls
Dionne Davenport, Clueless
Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Cher
Edie Sedgwick
BP Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher Baby Drew Earrings
Zara Earrings Combined With Faux Pearls
Adornmonde Star Hoop Earrings
Marni Embellished Hoop Earrings
ASOS Oversize Triple Linked Hoop Earrings
Madewell Oversize Hoop Earrings
Talia Naomi Khaleesi Earrings
Start Slideshow
Screen StyleHalloween CostumesGet The LookEarringsFallHalloweenAccessoriesFall FashionJewelryShopping
